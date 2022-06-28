Kensington Palace has reportedly responded to a “leaked” video of Prince William confronting a paparazzi photographer in Sandringham last year.

The video was posted to Terry Harris’ YouTube channel last week and had been viewed over 20,000 times as of Monday (27 June). However, the footage is no longer available on Harris’ YouTube account at the time of writing.

The video, which was reportedly recorded in January last year, shows the Duke of Cambridge in a row with Harris over filming his family on a bike ride near their Anmer Hall home in Sandringham.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the royal couple’s three children are not visible in the video.

In a statement to The Telegraph, Kensington Palace said the video is a breach of the family’s privacy. As per the publication’s report, staff were pursuing the removal of the video from websites at the time of writing.

It was also reported that the royal family’s lawyers contacted the photographer in the wake of the “leak”.

In the edited video, Prince William can be seen telling the photographer: “You were out here looking for us.”

The Duchess can then be heard saying: “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our house.”

The Telegraph reports that the photographer claimed he was only on public roads.

Then William reportedly says: “How dare you behave like you have done with our children? How dare you? Stalking around here looking for us and our children?

“I’m out for a quiet bike ride with my children on a Saturday and you won’t even give me your name. You’re outrageous, you’re disgusting, you really are…Why are you here?

“Thanks for ruining our day…I thought you guys had learnt by now,” William reportedly says as he rides off.

Prince William with his three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four (Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal)

According to the caption of the three-minute-long video, it was filmed after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused of flouting the “rule of six” after touring a public attraction at Sandringham with their children at the same time as Prince Edward and his family.

The Duke of Cambridge turned 40 on 21 June, days after the Cambridges celebrated Father’s Day by releasing an image of William with his three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.