Japan’s former princess Mako has relocated to New York City with her new husband Kei Komuro after leaving the royal family.

The couple, who married last month, arrived in New York on Sunday after a 12-hour flight from Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport to John F Kennedy International Airport, according to People.

Following their arrival, the newlyweds, who were “heavily guarded by police and airport security” as they exited the airport, according to the BBC, were transported to their new apartment.

The outlet reports that the pair chose to move to Manhattan because Mr Komuro is working as a law clerk at a law firm in the city, while the former royal is reportedly expected to find a job in New York as well.

The couple are reportedly renting a one-bedroom apartment in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood, with the DailyMail reporting that the pair are staying in a luxury building on 52nd street, which currently has one-bedrooms available to rent for $4,800.

According to the building’s website, the residence of 392 apartments boasts “more than 35,000 square feet of lifestyle and recreational amenities,” including a fitness centre and yoga studio, a rooftop sundeck and lounge, a sports lounge, golf simulators, a screening room, a library with a curated book selection, and in-house spa services.

The building’s individual apartments include in-home washers and dryers, as well as high ceilings and “oversized windows,” while Taconic, the building’s owners, describe the apartment complex as “one of the most sought-after residential buildings in Hell’s Kitchen”.

The couple’s arrival in New York City comes after the former Japanese royal gave up her royal titles and turned down a $1.3m payment from the Japanese government that she was entitled to.

The former princess, who is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and niece of Emperor Naruhito, also turned down a formal wedding ceremony, with the couple instead exchanging vows in a simple ceremony on 26 October.

Couple arrived in New York City on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

The pair, who have been engaged since December 2013 but officially announced their plans to marry in 2017, first met while attending a study-abroad event at a restaurant in Tokyo when they were both students at the International Christian University in Tokyo.