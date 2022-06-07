Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.

In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.

The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.

“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with,” she wrote. “Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man.”

In the comments, friends and fans of the princess congratulated her.

“Congratulations beautiful souls! We love you all so so much!,” one wrote.

“ARGHHHHH!!!!! My heart!!! I’m so excited and happy for you both. The perfect couple,” another Instagram user said.

On his Instagram, Verrett posted the same photo as Princess Märtha Louise, in honour of their engagement. He noted how inspired he has been by his now-fiancé and the “powerhouse woman” she is, before detailing how much he values their love in the caption.

“There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one. I’m overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes,” he wrote.

“Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance,” he continued. “Changing the world through our love.”

He went on to praise the royal and their relationship in the conclusion of his post.

“Princess Märtha Louise is the love of my life,” he added. “She sees all aspects of me, and I see all of her. I am a guy who loves a girl who loves me back. I get to show and demonstrate to this divine woman how much I love her for the rest of my life.”

According to his official website, Verrett, who has been with Princess Märtha Louise since May 2019, is a sixth shaman and healer. He’s also worked with a few famous faces, including Goop founder Gwyenth Paltrow.

Verret’s fiancée is has three daughters, Maud, 19, Leah, 17, and Emma, 13, whom she had welcomed with her former husband, Ari Behn. The princess and Behn announced their divorce in 2017.

In 2019, Behn’s family announced that he had died by suicide.

Princess Märtha Louise published her second book, The Spiritual Password, in 2012, which focuses on meditation and discovering one’s “spiritual power”.

The royal is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne while her older brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is heir to it.