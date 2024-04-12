Pringles and Crocs collaborate with limited edition shoe collection

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pringles and Crocs are collaborating for a limited edition shoe collection, some of which will come with a built-in snack can holster.

The shoe company revealed that they planned on releasing a brand new collection of shoes in another collaboration with the snack brand, which is owned by Kellogg’s

Matias Infante, vice president of global brand partnerships and energy for Crocs, wrote in a joint announcement, “This partnership seamlessly combines the flavor-packed world of Pringles with the iconic comfort DNA of Crocs.”

He added, “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Pringles to come up with new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans.”

This isn’t just a regular, run-of-the-mill collaboration, however, Crocs is optimising their shoes to serve the basic needs of Pringles fans and chips aficionados everywhere.

The delightful new stompers are geared toward those who can’t live without a trusty bag of chips when they’re out and about or at the house. Along with three limited-edition Pringles-inspired shoe designs, Crocs is also coming out with a plethora of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms that’ll help wearers embrace their inner Mr. Pringles.

One of the three shoe designs includes the Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot, which will be sold in Pringles red with a stacked heel.

According to a joint statement from both companies, the boots also reportedly sport a “first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can so fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes.”

Another design hitting stores will be the Pringles x Crocs Classic Clogs, a spin on the shoe company’s regular shoe that is set to come with a fitting moustache strap. For the clogs, customers will be able to choose between four mix-and-match colours, each evoking one of Pringles’ most beloved flavours.

Last but certainly not least, Crocs will also be selling Pringles x Crocs Classic Slides, and reportedly be selling the laidback shoe in a black-and-white Mr. P design in an homage to the chip company’s iconic logo.

But that’s not all, with those first U.S. boot purchasers set to receive the new Crocs-inspired Pringles flavour, Pringles Croc-Tail Party. Conveniently, customers can slot their Pringles bags in their boot’s chip compartment.

“Pringles’ first footwear collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best, bringing ingenuity to fashion and flavor,” US marketing lead for Pringles, Mauricio Jenkins, explained. “We brought the flavor of this vibrant partnership to life — literally, with Pringles Croc-Tail Party — and with a collection that allows fans to express their taste in snacks and fashion.”

Starting Tuesday 16 April at noon ET, Crocs and Pringles fans alike can purchase items from the fun footwear collaboration with prices as low as $20. Although the shoes can be purchased by international customers, the chips are only available to US-based customers.