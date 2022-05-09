Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal surrogate baby spent ‘100 plus days in NICU’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have marked their first Mother’s Day by sharing the first photograph of their new daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl earlier this year via surrogate, also revealed that the child spent “100 plus days in the NICU”, referring to a newborn intensive care unit.

Both parents posted the same photograph of Priyanka holding the baby to her chest as Nick holds her tiny hand on their Instagram accounts.

In the picture, a white heart emoji is placed over Malti’s face. She is wearing a pink dress and a headband with a matching bow.

The couple wrote in their caption: “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know so many people have also experienced.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” they added. A NICU is a hospital nursery that provides round-the-clock care for premature or sick babies and are staffed with specialist medical staff.

Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, wrote that while they have had a “challenging few months”, it became “abundantly clear” to them “how precious and perfect every moment is”.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple also added personalised tributes to one another in their captions, with Priyanka writing: “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Nick wrote: “Babe, you inspire me and every way [sic], and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The pair announced the arrival of their newest family member in January, when they said: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The former Jonas Brothers singer previously told E! News that he hoped to have “many” children with Priyanka, who he married in December 2018 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration that combined Hindu and Christian traditions.

He said: “She is the most important piece of the puzzle and it’s obviously something we hope happens and, god willing, it comes together.

“It’s going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many [children], or whatever that is. We’ll go figure that out when we get there.”

Chopra also said in an interview with The Sunday Times she hopes to have “as many [children] as I can have” with Nick.

She joked about having a “cricket team” of 11 children, but added: “I’m not so sure.”