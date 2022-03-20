Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi as parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have celebrated Holi for their first since becoming parents to their daughter in January.

Chopra, 39, posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram page showing how the couple and their friends marked the festivities with bags of coloured powder.

The White Tiger star wrote under her post: “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing.

“Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like Desi’s do! Feeling blessed.”

In one video, Jonas, 29, goes to kiss Chopra before rubbing more of the colourful powder into her hair as she laughs.

The Jonas Brother also shared a video of the occasion on his TikTok account that showed him eating from a bowl of sorghum popcorn, a popular snack during the Holi festival.

He also revealed that he had been wearing a white short-sleeved shirt before the festivities began, and ended up covered in green, yellow and red powder.

“Holi was lit,” he wrote in text over the video, which was set to the “Holi Song” by Bollywood singer Arun Dev Yadav.

The Hindu festival of Holi, which is also known as the “Festival of Colours”, began on Thursday 17 March and ended on Friday 18 March this year.

It marks the arrival of spring and also celebrates fertility, colour, love and the triumph of good over evil. Hindus celebrate the occasion by throwing rainbow-coloured powders over one another and creating bonfires.

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate earlier this year, and posted a joint statement that read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple were married in 2018 in a three-day wedding celebration that combined Christian and Hindu marriage traditions in Jodhpur.