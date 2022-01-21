Priyanka Chopra reveals her one marriage rule to keep the spark with Nick Jonas

With their respective acting and singing careers taking them across the globe, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend a lot of time apart.

However the actor, who recently welcomed her first child with Jonas via surrogate, previously revealed the one rule which they have stuck by throughout their three-year marriage.

“We see each other every three weeks,” Chopra told Elle. “Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise, we’d never see each other.

“[Our teams] have to talk to each other like, ‘I am scheduling her here. No, we can’t do it... This is when we’re free... We have to move this.’”

In 2019, Chopra, 38 - who has starred in 52 films in both Bollywood and Hollywood, won Miss World in 2000, set up a charity and released an album - also revealed that the couple partake in phone sex when they are apart.

On Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Liveshow, when asked if she believes in sexting and Facetime sex when they are away from each other, the former Miss World replied, “for sure".

Chopra and Jonas, 28, began dating in May 2018, however Chopra revealed they had known each other beforehand but she was not looking to settle down.

“I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point,” she explained. "I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.

"We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious."

Within two months the couple were engaged, and they married in December 2018 in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

“I didn’t expect the proposal at that point… it was two months!” said Chopra. ‘"I thought it would happen but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control and just went with it."