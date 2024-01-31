Proposal video goes wrong after friend gets distracted by a raccoon

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was tasked with filming her friend’s proposal, but it didn’t go exactly according to plan.

Mary Dawson took to TikTok to show off the results of the video, as text across the screen read: “POV: I shouldn’t have been trusted to record my friend’s proposal.”

The video features Dawson’s friend and her now-fiancé as he is holding her hands in a backyard covered in a string of tiny fairy lights. Suddenly, the camera pans over to a raccoon in the woods, and by the time the camera had panned back over to the couple, the proposal was over as the two were now happily hugging.

“Missed the whole kneeling part. Don’t worry, she wasn’t mad!” Dawson captioned her video.

Shortly after posting, the TikTok went on to receive over 16 million views, with commenters torn on whether or not Dawson was a bad friend for missing the moment.

“‘The whole kneeling down part’ GIRL THAT’S THE PROPOSAL,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “That’s cool that she was chill about it but I woulda ended that friendship.”

“It’s funny but it’s also disappointing behaviour from a friend,” a third comment read.

Others claimed the raccoon was the “star” of the proposal video, joking that the animal should be invited to the wedding or that the proposal should have been stopped to let the friend know that a racoon was there.

“They can recreate the proposal, the racoon could be a once in a lifetime thing!” one person pointed out in the comments.

“The raccoon was the real star here. Get pictures at the wedding. Invite the raccoon,” another commenter agreed.

“I would seriously understand. So many marriages fail…but a cute little raccoon encounter lasts forever,” wrote a third commenter.

This isn’t the first time someone has messed up a proposal video before. A mother also made a hilarious mistake while documenting her son’s proposal video.

The fiancée, Jennifer, took to TikTok to share a video of her partner’s proposal, which took place in front of a fountain at Saint Peter’s Square in Italy.

The footage began with the couple posing for the camera, with Jennifer then crossing her legs and holding onto her partner’s hand as Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White” played in the background. Their movements initially seemed to be part of a viral travelling trend, where people film at different locations around the world, putting those clips together to make one seamless video.

As Jennifer continued to pose, her partner then bent down on one knee, clearly preparing to propose. However, the moment was quickly cut off, with the video instead showing the future groom’s mother, who was filming the proposal.

When the video showed Jennifer’s future mother-in-law, she laughed and looked away from the camera. However, once she realised she was filming herself, and not the proposal, she soon looked concerned.

Jennifer quipped about the accidental photobombing in the text over the video, writing: “POV [point of view]: your [boyfriend] gives his mom the phone to record the proposal…”

In the caption, the TikTok user still expressed her gratitude for her future mother-in-law, writing: “She was trying her best!!”