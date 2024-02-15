Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother of quadruplets has given up with the many questions she receives about being a parent of multiples.

Raquel Tolver is known for her large TikTok following, where she runs through routines on caring for her four 10-month-olds in addition to their older brother. However, she recently revealed that she has come up with specific ways to make her life easier, such as a T-shirt that answers all of the most common questions she receives.

Tolver’s shirt reads: “To answer your questions:” and then lists the answers to eight questions that she is normally asked when she’s out and about with her children.

“YES, they are quadruplets; Yes, we were shocked; Yes, we can tell them apart; I just DO IT - that’s how; Yes, my hands are full; Yes, they are natural. What is an artificial quad anyhow?; No, we don’t get them mixed up; Yes, I agree. Better me than you,” the shirt reads.

“It’s totally understandable that people bombard us when we’re out,” the mother said in an interview with Today. “Quadruplets are extremely rare. And who can resist their smiles?”

Tolver and her husband, Darius, welcomed sons Bryson, Royce, Denzel and daughter Amaya in March 2023. The infants joined their three-year-old big brother Dreyson.

One of their most viral videos on their TikTok page is from their gender reveal announcement, when it was revealed that her husband was hoping that one of the quads would be a girl. During the gender reveal itself, it was the last cannon to go off that spewed out pink confetti instead of blue.

The clip went on to receive over 46 million views, with many people leaving comments about how anxious they were while watching the video to see Darius was actually going to get the girl he wanted.

“This video gave me ANXIETY!!! Glad I saw the pink,” one comment on the video read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “I’ve never felt so tense yet excited to watch a TikTok video more than I did with this one, congrats!!!!!”

“The way I was holding my breath. Congratulations on your quadruplets,” a third commenter wrote.

As for whether or not the couple plans to have more children after multiples, the mother has said: “Absolutely not!”

“I’m making another T-shirt and I’m adding that. We are done. I even offered to donate my uterus to science,” she added.

Tolver isn’t the first parent to go viral over their multiple children. One mother previously captured how differently her three children react after being given the same five ounces of milk.

Jocelyn, who goes by the username @lesbi_honest_20 on TikTok, took to the platform to share a video of her triplets - daughters Willow and Eden, and son Juniper - along with the on-screen text: “When the same 5oz hits different.”

She then filmed her children one by one, as Juniper was seen crying from still being hungry. Eden was relaxed with her bib on after having a full meal, while Willow managed to fall asleep with her eyes rolled back.

“Took this while we waited for more milk to heat up for our hungry Juni boy!” Jocelyn captioned the TikTok. “It’s crazy how much they are growing into three unique individuals. I love learning more about them every day.”