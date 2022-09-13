Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.

The Queen’s coffin will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.

King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.

While the government has said that there is “no obligation to suspend business” during the national mourning period, it adds that some businesses “may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral”, stating that this would be “at the discretion of individual businesses”.

Now, a number of retailers have announced their plans to close on Monday 19 September.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Marks & Spencer will be closed on Monday 19 September (Getty Images)

Which shops will be closed on the day of the Queen’s funeral?

Marks & Spencer, Aldi and Lidl are just some of the major retailers closing their doors on Monday 19 September.

Marks & Spencer

Stuart Machin, chief executive officer of Marks & Spencer, said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond - feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of her majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which his majesty King Charles III and the wider royal family have led the nation in our mourning.

“It is right that we make changes to our operational arrangements on the day of the funeral to ensure our colleagues across our stores and distribution network can participate, whilst supporting customers as they show their respects too.”

John Lewis and Waitrose

All John Lewis department stores and Waitrose shops will be shut on the day of the funeral, although a small number of Waitrose stores along the route of the procession may remain open.

John Lewis in Buchanan Street, Glasgow (Getty Images)

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said the move was a “mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's said online grocery deliveries as well as fast-track deliveries from its Argos subsidiary would also be halted.

Sainsbury's convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5-10pm while select stores in central London will open to serve people attending the funeral.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said its decision was “in honour of her majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects”.

Tesco

Larger Tesco shops will also be closed on the day.

The company's smaller Express shops will open at 5pm, but a small number of stores in central London and Windsor will remain open throughout the day “to help those attending the funeral”.

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family, as well as our gratitude to her majesty the Queen for her unwavering service.”

Primark stores will be closed on Monday 19 September (Getty Images)

High street stores

Primark, Ikea, Poundland, Homebase, WHSmith, B&Q and Blue Diamond Garden Centres have also confirmed that they will close stores on the day.

Luxury department store Harrods will be closed too.

Better has confirmed that all of its leisure centres, libraries, venues and spas will be closed on Monday 19 September, while Royal Mail has confirmed that its postal services will be suspended on the day.