virtual event series
Platinum Jubilee: Experts to reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne
Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady to look back at The Queen’s seven decades on the throne at our virtual event
This year, the Queen reached a feat no other British monarch has: seven decades on the throne.
The Queen ascended the throne at the age of 25, when her father King George VI passed away, however she was not crowned until almost 18 months later on 2 June 1953 to be sure that an appropriate period of mourning had passed.
While Her Majesty officially marked her 70th year as Queen on 6 February, the achievement will be more formally celebrated with an additional bank holiday weekend in June this year.
The Platinum Jubilee weekend runs from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June, and will see the Queen and the royal family participate in several scheduled events to celebrate, including Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a star-studded party at the Palace and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
To celebrate the Queen’s 70th year as Britain’s monarch, Laura Hampson speaks to royal experts Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady, plus more panellists to be announced, about Her Majesty’s most memorable moments, the biggest scandals she has faced, and how she redefined what it means to serve one’s country.
This virtual event will take place on Zoom on Thursday 22 May at 6.30pm.
For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.
