Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome second child together: ‘A little sister to Leo’
News that couple was expecting their second child together first broke in February this year
Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have welcomed their second child together over the fourth of July weekend.
A representative for the couple confirmed the news in a statement to People on Monday (4 July).
The statement read: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on 2 July, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”
The newborn’s name has not been revealed yet.
The Kill Bill director has previously opened up about naming his two-year-old son Leo, telling late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel last year that “we almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio” who is one of Quentin’s frequent Hollywood collaborators.
“There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” the Oscar winner added.
News that Daniella, who met Tarantino in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds, was expecting again first broke in February this year.
The 38-year-old singer and model is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick. Daniella and Tarantino got married in 2018 after nearly a decade together, and welcomed their firstborn Leo in 2020.
The couple currently reside in Tel Aviv.
