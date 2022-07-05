<p>Director Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick attend the premiere of Focus Features' "The Beguiled" at Directors Guild Of America on 12 June, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.</p>

Director Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick attend the premiere of Focus Features' "The Beguiled" at Directors Guild Of America on 12 June, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

((Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images))

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome second child together: ‘A little sister to Leo’

News that couple was expecting their second child together first broke in February this year

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 05 July 2022 08:58
Comments

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have welcomed their second child together over the fourth of July weekend.

A representative for the couple confirmed the news in a statement to People on Monday (4 July).

The statement read: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on 2 July, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”

The newborn’s name has not been revealed yet.

The Kill Bill director has previously opened up about naming his two-year-old son Leo, telling late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel last year that “we almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio” who is one of Quentin’s frequent Hollywood collaborators.

Recommended

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” the Oscar winner added.

News that Daniella, who met Tarantino in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds, was expecting again first broke in February this year.

The 38-year-old singer and model is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick. Daniella and Tarantino got married in 2018 after nearly a decade together, and welcomed their firstborn Leo in 2020.

The couple currently reside in Tel Aviv.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in