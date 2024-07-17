Workers are increasingly ‘quiet vacationing’ with remote jobs

Support truly

People are increasingly “quiet vacationing” while working remote jobs, a recent study has revealed.

With more than 22 million US adults working remotely, according to the Pew Research Center, workers are taking advantage of not having to be in the office by enjoying so-called “quiet vacations.” The concept of quiet vacationing piggybacks off LinkedIn buzzwords like quiet quitting. But instead of gradually putting minimal effort into their jobs, quiet vacationers take mini-vacations while on the clock, making it seem like they’re working the entire time.

Ever since the concept took off on social media, many people have blamed its popularity on Millennials and Gen-Z laziness. However, data from a recent Harris Poll survey indicates that quiet vacationing has been trending across all age groups. Almost 1,200 employed workers surveyed were found to have taken a quarter of unauthorized time off from work.

The data reflects the reality that workers face, with many harboring anxiety over using their maximum vacation days and thinking that taking too much time off will signal laziness. Harris Poll’s chief strategy officer, Libby Rodney, explained to the Wall Street Journal that quiet vacationers are “going to work around it and not put themselves in a position of vulnerability.”

While employers are sympathetic to those trying to circumvent the system, some note that it’s ultimately better to take the time off than deliver mediocre, half-hearted work while pretending to be on the clock. Korn Ferry senior partner Deepali Vyas told WSJ: “I know my people are kind of vacationing, because the output is roughly 30 percent less than what I normally get out of them.”

More than half of Americans in 2018 gave up their paid time off, reportedly amounting to nearly 768 million days of unused vacation time and indicating that reluctance to take time off is still hyper-prevalent in American culture. From feeling overwhelmed by workloads to worrying about the optics of taking time off, many Americans struggle with this aspect of work-life balance. Still, the idea that people must “live to work rather” than “work to live” doesn’t have scientific merit.

Taking a real vacation can not only improve mental well-being but also help with long-term health, minimizing risks of neurological disorders like dementia that can result from long-term sleep deficits, according to the National Health Institute. With vacation typically allowing people to reset their sleep patterns and alleviate stress, workers feel refreshed after a proper time devoted to rest and relaxation.

Plus, using paid vacation days can also have financial rewards. According to researchers, taking time off can increase chances of a promotion or a raise. Workers who take more vacations boast better productivity, with an Ernst & Young study indicating that their employees year-end performance improved eight percent for every additional 10 hours of vacation time.