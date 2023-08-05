Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has sparked a debate after expressing her desire to quit her 9 to 5 job just four days after starting.

Sara, who goes by the username @sarasn99 on TikTok, took to the platform to share her plans to quit the new job after less than a week while noting that she doesn’t think she’s “built” for a classic career structure. “When it’s your fourth day at a new job and you’re already planning how to quit,” text across the screen reads.

The video showed Sara walking down the halls of an unnamed office with a bored look on her face. “I used to think I just hadn’t found my ‘calling’ yet but y’all I’m just not built for a 9-5 no matter what it is,” the TikTok’s caption read.

Some people in the comments section wanted to defend Sara’s point. “I’ve hated almost every job I’ve ever had. You are not alone,” one comment read. “I really think jobs should have a 30-day trial,” another commenter suggested.

A couple of commenters felt the same way as Sara, but said they ultimately stayed at their jobs and regretted it. “Yeah me too but a year later I’m still here,” one comment read. “Me at Amazon but somehow lasting 10 months until I got fired using all my PTO lol,” wrote another.

In the comments, Sara admitted to feeling “stuck” because it had taken her over a year to find the position in the first place. “Started a new job in April and have felt this way since I started. Already started applying,” a viewer chimed in. Sara replied: “I’ve been applying for a year and finally landed this job. I’m so stuck.”

Others offered advice on how to quit without burning any bridges at the company. “Make sure you secure another job, then quit. Do not tell any coworkers,” one commenter advised.

This method of quitting early on in a job has become more apparent on TikTok as employees refuse to stay and work in less than ideal situations. For example, one Walmart employee revealed she left her job there three days after starting. Another TikToker didn’t even finish her virtual job training after the trainer revealed an attendee had quit.

In addition to quitting, TikTokers have also brought up the debate about whether or not working a classic 9am to 5pm corporate job is desirable. However, not everyone was critical, as TikTok user @guacandr0ll shared their positive job experience. “I’m starting to think all the 9-5 office job hate was just y’all gatekeeping,” the text overlay read in the TikTok. “I love getting paid to dress in cute business casual outfits, drink iced coffee and just type all in a heated building and comfy chair.”

Another person stitched the video exposing the other side of the debate. “I refuse to believe anyone enjoys working a 9-5,” TikTok user @jraexx10 said in the video. “I feel dead inside, like I lost all my happiness. I was not put on this earth to sit down and stare at a screen eight hours a day inside. Now I see why people lose their light because mine is slowly deteriorating.”