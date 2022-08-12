Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

R Kelly’s alleged fiancée Jocelyn Savage is reportedly going to release a “tell-all book” about living in the disgraced singer’s “shadow” on Saturday (13 August).

On Thursday (11 August), it was reported that Savage, 26, has authored a book about “the beginning of my life in Robert’s shadow, where things began to take off, and where they are currently going”, titled Love and Joy of Robert.

In an email to the New York Post, Savage allegedly said the book “should be published on Saturday”.

She also neither confirmed nor denied her relationship status with the disgraced singer, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex charges earlier this year.

Instead, she told the publication: “Everything will be answered in my book.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Savage for comment.

In a letter, which Savage is said to have sent to a judge before Kelly’s sentencing in June, she reportedly described the 55-year-old as her fiancé and denied she was one of his victims.

“Thank you for the opportunity to share my experiences,” Savage wrote, according to TMZ, which obtained the letter in July.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé[e].

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she continued, describing her relationship with Kelly as “amazing” and claiming that he is the “best thing that’s ever happened to me”.

Savage also claimed that allegations Kelly held her and other women against their will are “absolutely untrue” and “the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert”.

“Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court,” she added, before concluding: “I respectfully ask that the Court take my words into consideration when sentencing Robert. He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

In a statement to TMZ, Gerald Griggs, a lawyer for Savage’s parents, said that Savage never made the engagement known to her family, nor has she ever spoken about the “possibility” of the pair becoming engaged.

Griggs also questioned the legitimacy of the pair’s alleged engagement considering Savage didn’t testify about the relationship status under oath.