Model Rachel Mee dies aged 25, days before her son’s first Christmas

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Influencer and model Rachel Mee has died aged 25, days before her baby son Kyro’s first Christmas.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her friend Claire Robinson, Rachel died on 18 December after “losing her battle with the pressures of this world”.

The social media star, also known as Rachel Kaitlyn, gave birth to Kyro in March. The cause of Mee’s death has yet to be disclosed.

The fundraiser has been set up to help Rachel’s family take care of Kyro, Robinson wrote on the page.

“This Christmas will be Kyro’s first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we are all so saddened with this devastating news how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl and how she felt she had no other option to no longer be here,” she wrote.

“Leaving behind her beautiful little boy who she adored with all her heart. We feel if we can raise some funds for Kyro’s future just to take a little stress away from Rachel’s family and to help in some way. Or to even give Kyro a little head start in life raising some funds in memory of his beautiful mummy.”

Robinson added: “Unfortunately this world has failed another beautiful person with the pressures of life. Let’s just do what we can to ease even just a little bit of pain for Rachel’s family and close friends.”

A second GoFundMe page created by Chris Coppen, who said he was asked by Rachel’s family to set it up, is raising funds for the cost of her funeral.

Any “leftover” funds raised will “go towards baby Kyro’s future”, the page reads. It has raised £5,372, more than half of its £10,000 goal.

On Rachel’s Instagram page, tributes have been posted under her most recent posts, the last of which was made just a week ago.

EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook wrote: “Rest with angels you beautiful soul.”

Megan Jade-Mae Clarke, who appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, said: “I’m so sorry, heartbroken, this isn’t fair. Love always, baby girl. Rest in perfect peace.”