Two “outstanding” and “exemplary” RAF police dogs have been awarded the animal equivalent of the OBE.

Alfie, an English spaniel, and AJ, a Labrador, spent six years helping to locate arms, ammunition and explosives in dangerous environments before retiring.

The military dogs served in Number 4 RAF Police (Typhoon) Squadron for six years and have now received the PDSA Order of Merit for their contributions to society.

The PDSA Order of Merit is known as the animal’s OBE. It recognises the devotion of animals to their owners and others. It represents an exceptional example of the bond between animals and humans .

Introduced by People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals in 2014, the award has seen 32 animals, including horses, recognised for their devotion to their owner or wider society.

"Alfie and AJ were truly outstanding members of the team, performing impeccably during their careers," said Provost Marshal (RAF) Group Captain David Wilkinson.

"They regularly worked in challenging and dangerous situations but never faltering in their duty. They are a credit to the Royal Air Force.

"To have their actions recognised in this way is truly fantastic and I am immensely proud of everything they both achieved."

"It is with great pride that we award Alfie and AJ the PDSA Order of Merit today," added Jan McLoughlin, director general of the UK veterinary charity.

"They have both had exemplary careers, playing a pivotal role in the vital work of the RAF Squadron and providing outstanding service to society.

"Through the PDSA Animal Awards programme we seek to raise the status of animals in society and honour the incredible contribution they make to our lives.

"Alfie and AJ’s extraordinary work warrants the highest recognition, making them worthy recipients of the PDSA Order of Merit."