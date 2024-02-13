Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins team up for men’s sexual health advert

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with Johnny Sins, a prominent figure in the American adult film industry, for a men’s sexual health advert.

In the advert, dubbed as the #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign by wellness brand Bold Care, Singh portrays the role of Sins’s older brother.

The advert is based on Indian Television dramas, with dramatic twists and turns, leaving many viewers bemused.

The plot is based around a woman contemplating leaving her husband, (Sins), due to his performance issues in bed. Singh’s character then intervenes, prompting a series of comical exchanges.

The situation escalates and the sister-in-law finds herself in a precarious position after she is slapped and thrown off the side of the staircase rail.

Ranveer Singh takes the role of Johnny Sins older brother (BoldCare )

In a moment of desperation, Singh tosses Sins a box of medications, symbolising the brand’s commitment to providing solutions for men’s sexual health concerns. Sins’s character takes the pill as he also jumps over to save his wife – which then leads to a resolution that leaves both partners content.

The sister-in-law finds herself in a precarious position (BoldCare )

The advert ends with a statement from Singh, who says: “Four out of ten men are unable to perform in bed, but what most men don’t know is that it’s very common and very easy to solve.”

Since its release, the advertisement has garnered widespread attention on social media, with some fans calling the advert “brilliant”.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, one user said: “Hahahahahaha... this is a brilliant way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins - ‘Google’ him!) in a totally unexpected (and hilarious) way using the much-derided Indian TV series trope, but it also makes the product category far more.”

Another user commented: “The crossover we didn’t ask for.”

“Watching Ranveer Singh & Johnny Sins together in an Indian Commercial was not on my 2024 list,” a third said.

Speaking about the ad, as per reports Indian Express, Singh said: “I’m here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. This campaign is more than just talk; it’s a mission that I am deeply connected to, aiming for tangible solutions and impacting millions of lives across the country.”