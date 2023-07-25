Raven Symone claims she can see ‘psychic’ visions like her Disney character

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Raven Symone has claimed that she has psychic abilities, just like her character in the early Noughties Disney series That’s So Raven.

The actor, 37, said she can “read energy” when she walks into a room or “see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension”.

Symone made the claim during an episode of her podcast, The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda, that she hosts with her wife Miranda Maday.

“I believe in psychics, pun f***ing intended,” she said, referring to her hit Disney character Raven Baxter.

“I truly believe. I believe, actually, humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it’s reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane,” she explained.

Symone said that while she can’t predict the future like her character, she claims she has visions of certain moments or experiences of déjà vu, the feeling of having lived through a particular situation before.

“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension, and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird’. There will be a time I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing,” she added.

According to the Cheetah Girls star, she has been in contact with “spirit guides” since she was seven years old.

“The way we connect is through our trauma,” she said. “Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen.”

The cast of "That's So Raven" pose for photographers at the Disney Channel press conference for the new television series at the Graciela Hotel on January 14, 2003 (Getty Images)

However, despite her belief in psychic abilities and her own experiences, Symone warned against trusting people who claim to be fortune tellers.

“Now if you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball’, I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back’,” she said. “But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally.”

In That’s So Raven, Symone played Raven Baxter, a teenager who often experienced psychic visions of the future. Her ability led to adventures for her, her friends and family.

Symone reprised the role in the reboot of the show, Raven’s Home, in 2017.

Earlier this month, Symone expressed her opinion over the use of diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss purposes.

The actor, who said her family has a history of pre-diabetes and diabetes, said people should not use the drug for “glamazon purposes” and urged the public to remember that it is “made for certain people” who need it to live.

Symone and Maday married in June 2020, after first meeting in 2015 in a gay bar in Hollywood.