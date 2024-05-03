Raven-Symoné asks for fans to stop sending her wife ‘death threats’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Raven-Symoné has taken to TikTok to defend her wife from negative comments she’s received online.

The That’s So Raven actress posted on Thursday 2 May to immediately address anyone who came after Miranda Pearman-Maday. “I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs,” her video began.

“It is disrespectful to her, and in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Pearman-Maday then chimed in that the amount of hurtful comments has been “really wild,” clarifying that they stemmed from the idea that she allegedly stated that she never knew who the former child star was before they began dating.

“I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven, I did not watch her as a child,” she said. “But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I’ve also been at a lot of this work.”

The actress’s wife added that she supports the Raven’s Home actress in all she does, including that she is more than just a celebrity to her. “You guys must try and open up your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrity. There is real life,” Pearman-Maday said.

“I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a spiral of misinformation,” the actress’s wife continued, while explaining why she felt the topic needed to be publicly addressed.

The former child star then chimed back in to close out the clip, reminding others to stop spreading negativity online. “For all the blue checks out they’re acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need,” she concluded.

“Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @mirandav.pm,” the actress reiterated in the TikTok’s caption.

“It’s grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop.”

The backlash originally stemmed from an appearance the couple made on an episode of the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast, where the actress’s wife explained why she never watched her now-wife on Disney Channel.

“I’m married to her and the fact that I didn’t watch the show was something that Raven appreciated,” she explained.

When her breakout role in That’s So Raven first aired in 2003, Pearman-Maday thought she was “too old” to watch it, which is why she didn’t.

“I think I was a little too old,” she continued. “My sister who is five years younger than me watched That’s So Raven, loved That’s So Raven, and now that I’ve seen all of it, I love That’s So Raven.”

The couple were formally married in June 2020. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, Raven-Symoné revealed in an Instagram post at the time.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she wrote in her Instagram post-wedding announcement. “I love you Mrs Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”