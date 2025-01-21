Rebecca Wylie Simms death: Food influencer dies following ‘surgery complications’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The popular food influencer, Rebecca Wylie Simms has died following surgery complications, her sister has reported.

Simms, affectionately known as Boo, was the co-founder of the Santa Monica cheese shop Lady & Larder in Los Angeles. She is said to have passed away on Monday (January 20), according to a post on her store’s Instagram account.

The touching post written by her twin sister, Sarah Simms Hendrix, says: “It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating loss of my twin sister and co-founder, Boo Simms, who passed away this week due to a tragic surgery complication.

“This loss is immeasurable, and our hearts are completely shattered. “Boo was our magic maker, our colour painter, and the brightest light I have ever known. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this overwhelmingly painful time. “Our Carmel Valley location will be closed until further notice. Our Santa Monica location will remain open to serve you with the continued love and care that Boo always poured into everything we do. “Your continued support means more than words could ever say. Thank you, from the depths of my being, for standing with us during this unimaginable time. With gratitude, Sarah.”

The two sisters created their successful business in 2016, selling locally sourced, high-quality products including gourmet cheeses and meats. Their online presence has grown substantially during this time and now boasts more than 80,000 followers on Instagram alone.

As well as Lady and Larder, Simms also worked as the Senior Creative Director at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar. She embarked on a career in the food industry after graduating from San Diego State University with a degree in Graphic Design.

Tributes have since poured in for Simms since her tragic passing. Actor Busy Philipps wrote: “Oh Sarah. I’m so beyond sorry for your loss. sending you and your family so much love.”

Actor and singer-songwriter Mandy Moore added: “Oh Sarah. This is beyond heartbreaking. We love you and your family so much. There are no words but holding you and her beautiful family in my heart.”

Filmmaker and The Morning Show star Mark Duplass said in his own post: “We lost Boo Simms. I didn’t know her as well as some, but I know what it felt like to be inspired by her radical optimism and dedication to her community. This is a deeply uncertain time for so many, and if Boo was here I think she would say you should gather some people you love, share some beautiful food and some new ideas, and you should go out tomorrow and do what it’s in your power to make your community just a little bit better. Let’s support @ladyandlarder through this horrific time. Let’s support each other. An official cause for her death has not been confirmed at the time of writing.”

She is survived by her partner Sean and their two young daughters, Mavis, 3, and Bertie Lou, 2.