Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was “framed” during the controversial Wagatha Christie court battle, in which she was ordered to pay up to £1.5m towards Coleen Rooney's legal fees after losing the case.

The bitter legal battle dubbed the “Wagatha Christie case” saw Rooney accusing the fellow footballer’s wife of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media.

Vardy vehemently denied the claims and took Rooney to court for libel, after Rooney claimed in 2019 that Vardy’s social media account was the source of the leaked stories.

Despite this, Vardy continues to protest her innocence, claiming in a new documentary that a mole is continuing to leak stories about Rooney to the press.

“The irony is that since I was removed as a follower, stories have been coming thick and fast about the Rooneys,” said the wife of England and Leicester footballer Jamie Vardy.

In Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, which will be streaming on Discovery+ from Saturday, Vardy says: “I wonder, how easy would it be to potentially set someone up in a way that makes it look like that is the only person that has seen those [leaked Instagram] posts?” the Mail Online reports.

“I just find it absolutely incredible to this day that she said no-one else knew about this,” she adds.

Coleen Rooney (left) Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (PA)

The two-part documentary is set to put forward both womens’ version of events, although Rooney is not believed to be involved.

“If I had been selling stories, where are the messages saying 'give this to The Sun'? 'Make sure I get paid for this'. Where are they? There aren't any – because they don't exist,” said Vardy.

“I have zero tolerance for this bull****. I just find the whole thing really f***ing bizarre,” she adds.

During the High Court trial, Mrs Justice Steyn concluded that it was “likely” that Vardy's agent Caroline Watt “undertook the direct act' of passing on information to The Sun.”

She said: “The evidence clearly shows in my view that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Vardy and Rooney for comment.