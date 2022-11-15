Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebekah Vardy claims she was ‘framed’ in Wagatha Christie trial as ‘stories are still being leaked’

Vardy says that stories about the Rooney’s have been ‘coming thick and fast’

Joanna Whitehead
Tuesday 15 November 2022 12:49
Rebekah Vardy appears to maintain innocence over Wagatha Christie in new clip

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was “framed” during the controversial Wagatha Christie court battle, in which she was ordered to pay up to £1.5m towards Coleen Rooney's legal fees after losing the case.

The bitter legal battle dubbed the “Wagatha Christie case” saw Rooney accusing the fellow footballer’s wife of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media.

Vardy vehemently denied the claims and took Rooney to court for libel, after Rooney claimed in 2019 that Vardy’s social media account was the source of the leaked stories.

Despite this, Vardy continues to protest her innocence, claiming in a new documentary that a mole is continuing to leak stories about Rooney to the press.

“The irony is that since I was removed as a follower, stories have been coming thick and fast about the Rooneys,” said the wife of England and Leicester footballer Jamie Vardy.

Recommended

In Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, which will be streaming on Discovery+ from Saturday, Vardy says: “I wonder, how easy would it be to potentially set someone up in a way that makes it look like that is the only person that has seen those [leaked Instagram] posts?” the Mail Online reports.

“I just find it absolutely incredible to this day that she said no-one else knew about this,” she adds.

Coleen Rooney (left) Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle

(PA)

The two-part documentary is set to put forward both womens’ version of events, although Rooney is not believed to be involved.

“If I had been selling stories, where are the messages saying 'give this to The Sun'? 'Make sure I get paid for this'. Where are they? There aren't any – because they don't exist,” said Vardy.

“I have zero tolerance for this bull****. I just find the whole thing really f***ing bizarre,” she adds.

During the High Court trial, Mrs Justice Steyn concluded that it was “likely” that Vardy's agent Caroline Watt “undertook the direct act' of passing on information to The Sun.”

Recommended

She said: “The evidence clearly shows in my view that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Vardy and Rooney for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in