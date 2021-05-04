Rebel Wilson has opened up about her fertility struggles, with the actress revealing that she received some “bad news”.

The 41-year-old, who has previously shared her desire to start a family, spoke candidly about the topic in the caption of an Instagram picture uploaded over the weekend.

Sharing a photo of herself standing on the beach and looking forlorn, Wilson wrote: “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya.

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense… but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

In response to the Pitch Perfect star’s post, fans and fellow celebrities shared supportive messages, with Sharon Stone writing: “Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons.”

Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp also shared her own experience with fertility struggles, writing in the comments: “So sorry my love. Been through it.”

“I totally get it. We had our third embryo transfer and it failed,” one fan wrote. “We are doing another egg retrieval at the end of the month. So sorry for what you’re going through.”

The outpouring of support prompted a response from Wilson, who updated the post to include a message of gratitude for all of the comments.

“Just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today,” she wrote. “Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place.

“So thank you everyone.”

Wilson’s post comes after she revealed in November 2020 during an interview with E! News that she had previously been diagnosed withpolycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which affects a woman’s hormone levels and can make it harder to get pregnant.

“I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS—polycystic ovarian syndrome—and I gained weight rapidly. It’s just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that’s how it manifested in me,” she told the outlet, revealing that she decided to embark on a “year of health” in 2020 because she wanted to start a family.

“Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage,” she continued. “I like being all sizes. It’s just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family.”

In December 2020, Wilson also revealed that she had decided to freeze her eggs, telling her fans in an Instagram Live: “As all good career women out there should know, if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it.

However, at the time, the actress had acknowledged that “getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late and it’s “better to [undergo the procedure] a bit earlier if you can”.