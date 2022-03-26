Rebel Wilson selling £5m house over Instagram

Rebel Wilson is hoping to attract a buyer for her house in Sydney through a non-traditional medium for real estate – through her Instagram.

The Pitch Perfect star confirmed reports that she is selling her home, located in Sydney Harbour, for around AU$9 million (£5 million).

Wilson said she is sad to be letting go of the property “after a meticulous renovation”, but she won’t be living there “for the next few years” due to overseas work.

She posted a series of photographs of the stunning abode and wrote in the caption: “Yes, as has been reported, am selling my gorgeous Sydney home on the beautiful Sydney Harbour.

“There won’t be any open houses so I’ve put up some pics for people who like looking,” she added.

“If you’re a serious buyer in Sydney in the nine million plus range, then contact Peter Gordon at CobdenHayson Balmain.”

According to the estate agent’s listing of the property, it contains three ensuite bedrooms and a terrace that overlooks a view of Harbour Bridge.

It also features a kitchen with a marble island, a dining room with a gas fireplace , an “entertainer’s terrace with outdoor kitchen”, and a heated infinity pool.

Lift access is available to all three floors of the house, which Wilson said was her “favourite thing” about it because it “gives you views as you go up and down”.

“It’s great for a boat owner with its own jetty and moorings,” she added. “Or you can just watch all the boats go by every day – especially at sunset, it’s gorgeous.”

The comedian continued to say that “all the neighbours know what a brilliant street and suburb it is to live in Sydney”.

CobdenHayson Balmain said in its description of the house: “The design is inspirational with every detail custom crafted delivering a glamorous interplay of colour, texture and light to create a soul-soothing oasis of calm that celebrates its spectacular waterfront setting and features lift access to all levels.”

Celebrity friends of Wilson’s joked in the comments under her post that they were in the market to buy her house.

Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark wrote: “Deposit sent: leave keys under the mat x.”

Meanwhile, former Bachelor contestant Brittany Hockley told Wilson: “Ah you’ll miss that waterfront BBQ.”

Deep Water star Michael Braun complimented Wilson’s home, saying that she had “exquisite taste”.

Fans of the comedian were simultaneously surprised and impressed at Wilson’s unorthodox method of selling her house.

One fan wrote: “I love how you just casually put your home on the market in an Instagram post. I like your style!”

Wilson replied: “I mean, it was going to become very public anyway – so I’m happy to share.”