How to get a free Starbucks reusable red cup today

The highly-anticipated red cup promotion at Starbucks is back.

Every year, the coffee conglomerate celebrates the cold-weather season with a special deal offered to customers who place certain holiday-themed orders.

Now until supplies last, Starbucks patrons will be able to get their hands on this year’s festive beverage holder that’s made with 95 percent recycled materials. This year’s cup is decorated in candy cane-printed ornaments and a white sippy cup top.

To get a red cup today, patrons must purchase one of the coffee chain’s holiday beverages in any size. This can be done in-store, at a drive-thru, or on the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery.

The list of participating holiday beverages include: Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Cran-Merry Drink, Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher, Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint White Hot Chocolate, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew, and Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Customers ordering through the Starbucks app can get their reusable red cup delivered free of charge. What’s more, the $1.99 delivery fee will be waived now until November 17.

If customers bring their cups or any other reusable cup for their local barista to fill with their drink order, they will get a 10-cent discount.

Earlier this month (November), Starbucks announced the return of a nostalgic component of their coffee service. Brian Niccol, the CEO of Starbucks, said baristas would once again be hand-writing customer names in Sharpie on coffee cups in an effort to regain and grow its customer base by incorporating the “human touch.”

Previously, customers would receive their orders with a printed ticket pasted on the outside of cups and bags. However, before the company moved to the sticker system, Starbucks baristas were known for writing names in black block letters.

While the Starbucks reusable red cup day continues, Niccol confessed the company would be cutting back on promotional deals and discounts offered to rewards customers because the 2023 “financial results were very disappointing.”

“It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers and return to growth,” he continued.

Still, Starbucks is no longer charging customers extra for non-dairy milk. Anyone who would like their drink made with soy, almond, oat, or coconut milk will pay the same price as they would with dairy options.