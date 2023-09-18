Bride gets huge support after leaving husband over cake prank

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Not everyone likes the classic tradition of the bride and groom eating their first piece of wedding cake, only to smash it into each other’s faces.

A woman disliked the act so much that she left her husband over it. In a since-deleted post on the popular Reddit forum “Am I the A**hole”, she explained that she had a “history with cake smashing” and her husband would constantly show her videos of brides getting covered in wedding cake.

The bride goes on to explain that when she was 17 years old, her mother wanted to push her face into her birthday cake because it’s a family tradition. The teenager didn’t want to ruin her hair and makeup, so she attempted to refuse but her mother convinced her to do it anyway.

“As I blew out my candles, my mom pushed my head into the cake and one of the decorations on the cake ended up slicing my forehead,” the Reddit user wrote. “Not enough to go to the hospital, but enough for some substantial bleeding. My birthday was ruined and after I wouldn’t come out of my room. My mom still calls me a brat for that."

She continued, writing, “I told him [her husband-to-be] if he ever did something like that to me I’d leave him. He started laughing, but I was being for real. Though, he really was not taking me seriously."

However, when the couple got married he didn’t heed the warning. “We get to the cake cutting part and as I turn to him, he scoops up a huge chunk of our wedding cake and smashes it all over my face," the bride wrote.

Everyone in the crowd, including her family, began to laugh at her. The bride then walked away and got into an Uber with the guests and her husband telling her to come back. She was staying at a friend’s house at the time of writing the Reddit post.

“My family and his family has been blowing up my phone for days, saying I’m being childish and my husband is a good man and it was just a joke,” she said. She claims her husband has also been trying to contact her to talk and apologise.

“This was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives and he embarrassed me in front of everyone for some prank that he knew I hated,” she added. "Not only that, he ruined a $500 dollar cake. He ruined my makeup, my hair and the top of my dress. The cake got all over.”

Many people have since turned to the comments section to defend the bride’s decision to leave her husband because he did not respect her wishes.

“This isn’t just a cake or a prank, this is flat out disrespect,” one comment began. “He knew how you’d react, he was just seeing it as a win win, you either sucked it up and went along with it, and he wins because he got to do his prank, or you would do what you did and now he gets to play the victim because he’s painting you as overreacting.”

Another person agreed, writing, “You said you’d leave if he did it. He didn’t believe you. If you don’t leave you’ll be setting yourself for a lifetime of being walked over if it amuses him.”

“The fact that he disregarded your words and boundaries and ruined your day and outfit shows how he truly is,” a third person commented, defending the bride.