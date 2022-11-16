Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reddit users seem to be divided over the question of whether one should switch restaurant seats if seated next to a crying baby.

Earlier this week, a user shared a story of the time when she and her husband went out for dinner with their newborn.

“It was the first time by ourselves after our baby was born,” the user wrote. “It’s my second child and the first for my husband, so it was kind of a big deal for us. We got a babysitter, and we went to a very nice, fancy restaurant.

“A few minutes after we ordered, another couple sat at the table next to us… with a small baby in a stroller. At first, it was fine, but after a few minutes, the baby started crying. They tried to comfort it, but every time it seemed they had managed to make it sleep, it woke up crying again.

“By then, we just wanted to leave, but we had already ordered, so we decided to ask the waiter if we could change tables on the other side of the restaurant.”

The user said that the restaurant staff “was super nice and quickly asked another waiter to help him set up the new table for us. Another couple that was in the same area also asked to be seated elsewhere”.

However, things got messy when the mother of the crying toddler overheard the other guest’s request and called him “an a**hole”.

“She went on and on, saying that I probably don’t have kids (I have two), and that babies are also people, and we should just accept that babies can be loud and cry, and there’s nothing she could do about it,” the user wrote.

After reading the post, many Reddit users shared their opinion on the matter. While some people agreed to the point that parents shouldn’t bring their toddlers to restaurants, others condemned the Reddit user for being “rude”.

“Parents who think everybody should tolerate a crying baby because crying is natural are true a**holes,” one user wrote.

Another person added: “Not to mention the stress hormones that the sound of crying triggers in a new mom! I’d be grinding my teeth!”

One person wrote: “When I was nursing, crying babies would make my boobs start leaking, which is not much fun at a fancy restaurant.”

Some users also supported the crying toddler’s parents, writing: “I don’t think it’s that they don’t understand, it’s that raising kids can be f***ing lonely and they just want to go out and be around adults and do adult things.”

Another person added: “Every toddler cries. Get over it. It’s the way of life.”