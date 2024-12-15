Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One husband admitted he can’t stand when his wife eats his favorite snack.

In a recent submission in Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum, the candid man confessed his wife has been eating his persimmons, and he’s not happy about it.

For context, the Reddit writer explained how his wife adores Fuyu persimmons while he’s more of a Hachiya guy. She also prefers her fruit to be “firm,” but he likes it when the persimmon resembles “pudding.”

“So I leave mine to ripen, which can take days to weeks sometimes. Neither of us likes the other’s style much,” he continued.

In the past, their individual preferences have worked out where neither of them goes for the other’s choice. Recently, this hasn’t been the case.

“This week, we got a bunch of each at the farmer’s market. I left mine be in a basket in the corner of the kitchen,” he said. “She ate all of hers by midweek, and I got her more at the market, and she ate those too.

“I just started eating mine today and offered her a bite,” the Redditor continued. “She said, ‘No, I’ll get my own.’ And I said, ‘No way, those are mine.’”

According to the husband, he’d been “saving” his persimmons, waiting for them to turn mushy because that’s what he likes. And while his wife doesn’t usually eat hers that way, she still wanted to eat his.

“She got upset at this and said this has been my thing our whole marriage,” he wrote. “I designate food as mine. ‘All food should be anyone’s to eat if that person wants it at that moment,’ she says.”

The Reddit writer admitted he “disagreed” with this principle of hers. “I live my life leaving her what is hers, whether it’s half of the leftovers or half a piece of cake or whatever,” he explained.

“I don’t just eat things. I consider her. And I do my best to make sure she has what she likes around.”

What’s more, the Redditor claimed the times he’s eaten his wife’s designated food, she’s gotten upset with him.

Questioning whether he was in the wrong for “keeping some fruit” to himself, the husband asked Reddit readers for their opinion, sparking widespread debate on sharing food in marriages.

One harsh reader commented: “If my husband buys something specifically for himself and asks me not to touch it, I don’t because I’m not a selfish little gremlin.”

“I buy stuff specifically for my husband and just don’t touch it unless he offers,” a second agreed.

Another person wrote: “I do think your wife is being a little childish. She is expecting you to share all of your food while she shares none of her own.”

“She doesn’t get to be fruit queen,” a reader remarked before suggesting: “I would start eating her fruit until she screams, bring up this situation you tried to solve, and then make a formal agreement on how it works going forward.”

One individual argued: “People should be able to eat food that’s available. But if I know my partner really likes a particular food and got it ‘for himself,’ I’m gonna ask before I take some!”