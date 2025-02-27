Man cancels friend’s wedding hosted at his house after being denied a plus one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been defended online after he cancelled his friend Dave’s wedding, which he had agreed to host at his home, after he denied him a plus one.

In a post shared to Reddit’s popular confession forum “Am I The A**hole”, the man explained he wasn’t allowed to bring a date because he previously dated the bride’s cousin, Leslie.

The man shared that the cousin had tried to rekindle their relationship multiple times following their breakup six months earlier by showing up to his house in the middle of the night.

Dave and his fiancée consequently asked him not to bring a guest to the wedding for fear of hurting Leslie’s feelings.

“I have told them this request is ridiculous,” the man said in his post. “This wedding is happening at my house, using my land, and I am not allowed to bring a date because of a crazy ex? If that is the case, then they need to find a new venue for the wedding,” he said.

In a further post, the man revealed every person not in a committed relationship invited to the wedding received an invitation with a plus one. Including Leslie, who claims she plans to bring a date of her own.

Days later, the man gave Reddit users another update on the saga. “I met with Dave this morning, he wrote. “We talked for almost two hours about everything. I laid it out that I thought he was, at best, a s***** friend…That was the bulk of the conversation.”

Offering further details on the past six months since his breakup with Leslie, the man revealed the bride’s cousin had accused him of cheating and taking advantage of her financially, which he denies.

open image in gallery Man has been defended online after cancelling friends wedding when the coupled denied him a plus one ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Dave knows all that and yet is demanding, once again, that I put Leslie’s feelings before my own,” he wrote. “I said ‘You and everyone need to stop coddling her like she’s a f****** child.”

Although the man’s friend admitted Leslie had “been crazy” since the breakup, he encouraged him to unblock her on social media and speak to her at the wedding, which he refused to do.

Dave said he suspected Leslie would “lose it” if she couldn’t speak to her ex at the wedding, to which the man replied: “If that is the case, then, for the good of my property, I can’t have Leslie come.”

He added: “‘I am willing to still have the wedding at my place, but I cannot trust Leslie won’t do something given what you are telling me.’”

The man said Dave then lost his temper and swore in his face, leading him to cancel the wedding altogether. “So, that is the state of things,” he concluded.

open image in gallery Users on Reddit’s popular ‘Am I the A**hole’ thread were quick to share their verdict on the saga ( Getty Images )

Reddit users were quick to defend the man. “Stop protecting everyone else’s feeling and reputation and focus on protecting [your] pwn before these a******* completely destroy it,” one person said.

“Stop accommodating her AT ALL. Go wherever you want. Tell everyone the truth and why you declined to host the wedding,” another user added. “Tell people about her showing up at your place at night. If she does it again, get that restraining order,” they advised.

A third commenter added: “With friends like Dave who needs an enemy.”

Meanwhile, another person echoed: “I’m pretty baffled by the Dave logic. He not only WANTS to have a couple have a messy post break up fight at his wedding, he’s basically insisting on it? WTF?”