Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has amusingly addressed some of the criticism she faces from viewers over the “lack of professionalism and decorum” displayed on her cooking show.

Drummond, who stars in The Pioneer Woman, discussed the occasional backlash she receives while sharing a clip from an upcoming episode of her Food Network show.

In the clip, filmed at home by her daughter Alex Drummond, the chef attempts to try her newest recipe out on some of her family members, which prompts her daughter Paige Drummond to jokingly wrestle with brother-in-law Mauricio Scott over the first slice.

As the pair pretend-fight, Drummond noted that she “didn’t really invite you guys on my side of the counter, by the way” as her daughter and son-in-law joined her around the dish.

After then urging the pair not to “hook arms” and feed each other, as that would be “very awkward,” Paige and Scott go on to do just that.

In the caption of the clip, Drummond acknowledged that she hears from the “occasional viewer” about the lack of professionalism in some of her episodes, before admitting that she never really got it until watching the clip in question.

“While most of the feedback I receive on our self-shot cooking show is positive, I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen,” she wrote. “I used to read those messages and scratch my head, not really understanding what they meant…but then I watch a clip like this and totally get it,” she added along with a laughing emoji.

However, Drummond, whose family has taken most of the show’s production upon themselves since the pandemic began, ended the caption on a high note, informing her followers that they “gotta try” her newest recipe.

While The Pioneer Woman star may receive negative feedback on occasion, her followers were largely supportive in the comments, where many assured her that they loved the candid and “laid-back” vibe of her show.

“I love the laid-back vibe much better than the ‘professional’ version! Love seeing the kids! You do you!” one person commented.

Another viewer revealed that the “authenticity” is their favourite part of the cooking show, writing: “That’s my favourite part of your show! So authentic and hilarious!”

“It feels like HOME. Keep on going!!” someone else wrote.

The caption also prompted one fan to acknowledge that the occasionally chaotic family environment displayed on the show is “a depiction of how real life is in every mom’s kitchen”.

“People who criticise that need to get a life,” they added.

Drummond, who has been a Food Network star since 2007, and her husband Ladd share five children, Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd and foster son Jamar.