Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has questioned whether he was wrong to compare his girlfriend to Minnie Mouse in an attempt to compliment her.

Taking to Reddit after-the-fact, the 25-year-old man questioned whether he shouldn’t have compared his girlfriend to the Disney character after she questioned whether he was comparing her to a “rat”.

“Me (25m) and my girlfriend (23f) were about to go out. She wore a red polka dot dress and a matching headband with a little bow on it,” the Redditor wrote in the Am I The A**hole forum.

Without thinking too much about it, the Reddit user said he told his girlfriend that she looked “really cute, like Minnie Mouse”. Though the original poster intended that as a compliment, his girlfriend was not pleased with his response.

“I meant it in a very lighthearted way, because you know, Minnie Mouse is cute and the outfit really resembled what she wore,” he admitted. “She looked me dead in the eyes and asked: ‘Did you just call me a rat?’”

At first, the Reddit writer said he thought his girlfriend was joking. So, he clarified that he was talking about the Disney character.

He noted: “She said: ‘So, I look like a rat to you?’ I still thought that she was kidding. I said: ‘Actually, Minnie is a mouse, they’re a different species.’”

“She lost it. She started yelling at me, calling me names, saying that if anyone was a rat it was me, saying that I belong to the sewers, not her,” the Redditor explained.

As his girlfriend reacted with anger, the original poster said he stood frozen in place, clutching his car keys. Eventually, his girlfriend left. According to the man, an hour had since gone by, and he hadn’t heard from her.

The Reddit user proclaimed: “I don’t know what happened. She doesn’t have any long-standing grudges against Disney, she doesn’t seem to hate rats as a species either. Minnie Mouse isn’t even a rat. I know it sounds like a fake story, but I swear it’s not. I’m genuinely baffled and am now wondering if I messed up.”

Users candidly addressed the situation in the comments, assuring the man that they didn’t think he was wrong for what he said.

“Just move on bro, she’s not worth the hassle,” one person wrote. “You didn’t call her a rat, you said she looked like Minnie Mouse, a cute Disney cartoon character.”

“NTA. But can I just say Minnie has a cute fashion sense. Always match her bows, dress, and shoes. BTW your gf should know she is a mouse,” another Reddit user added.

Someone else said: “NTA, either something else is going on and she took it out on you, she genuinely believes you insulted her (in which case she’s probably having head issues), or she was looking for a reason to pick a fight or break up.”

“That‘s an insane reaction. I have a dress like that and I call it my Minnie Mouse dress,” another person revealed.