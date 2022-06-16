Horse ranch apologises to TikTok star who was ‘body-shamed’ by ‘teenage employee’

An American ranch has apologised to 26-year-old Remi Bader after the TikTok star and curve model was body-shamed by an employee last weekend.

Bader – who has previously opened up about seeking treatment for an eating disorder – was part of a group of influencers that visited Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, US over the weekend (11-12 June). The press trip was organised by Hampton Water, Jon Bon Jovi’s rosé brand.

However, in a TikTok video, Bader said she wasn’t allowed to go horseback riding as she was over the ranch’s weight limits.

The text on her post read: “Shoutout to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, [New York] for making me leave because I weigh over 240 [lbs].”

In the caption, Bader clarified she has experience riding horses, but “never had this issue” before. She also suggested that Deep Hollow “advertise this on your signs for the future”.

Responding to users highlighting the weight limits at ranches they’ve visited in the comments section, Bader said:"I don't really need any opinions on this one.”

She clarified that her problem was that this restriction “wasn't advertised” and the situation was handled “poorly”.

“This was my experience not yours. ... It was very embarrassing to be told I need to leave alone when everyone else got to stay,” she wrote.

Shortly after, an employee of the ranch – later identified as the owner’s son – posted a TikTok video of other guests riding horses on the property while appearing to body-shame Bader.

In the now-deleted video, Brody Kreogh said: “When you’re not a fat b****, you can ride at Deep Hollow.”

Bader then uploaded Kreogh’s video to her own TikTok account, writing: “Imagine this being Deep Hollow Ranch’s response to your experience.”

In response to Bader’s call-out, the ranch issued an apology on behalf of the “teenage employee” who posted the derogatory TikTok video in a Facebook post.

Their apology read: “It has come to our attention that a TikTok video was posted regarding the ranch and a teenage employee posted a response that in no way represents nor is aligned with the views that the owners of the ranch hold.

“We would like to apologise to anyone who this offended and we do not condone or agree with any part of that employee’s video.”

Hampton Water also issued a statement over the events that transpired at Deep Hollow, saying they were “outraged” over the way Bader was treated.

“We will not work with Deep Hollow Ranch again,” the statement continued, adding, “Inclusivity and kindness are rooted in Hampton Water’s foundation.”

Bader also addressed the ordeal in a statement to Peopleon Tuesday (14 June), telling the publication it “has become normal for me to accept the body shaming” on social media and in person, but that experiences like this one adversely impact her confidence.

“It’s sad the words of others can do that, and I wish it didn’t affect me, but it has become normal for me to have to accept the body shaming and experience daily from social media and in person, and it really just gets exhausting.”

“I will never understand why my size could actually bother someone so much,” Bader added.