Reneé Rapp wore a recreation of one of Regina George’s iconic outfits while attending the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie musical.

The 23-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the film premiere on 8 January in New York City, as she plays Regina George in the remake of the Mean Girls musical. The initial musical is based on the 2004 film of the same name, which follows high school student Cady Heron as she befriends a group of popular classmates, Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, and Regina George. However, as Cady gets close to the elite girl group, referred to as “The Plastics”, she makes multiple attempts to bring Regina’s high school status down.

For the premiere of the movie musical, Rapp paid homage to her iconic character with her outfit choice. More specifically, she opted for a black, long-sleeved satin dress with a slit, which she wore underneath a pink corset that had a black ribboned pattern on the front. She then paired the look with chunky silver earrings and black heels, and she had her nails painted black.

The pink corset Rapp wore is a notable reference to Regina’s outfit for the Spring Fling in the original movie. For the dance, Regina – who is played by Rachel McAdams – was wearing a strapless, pink satin dress, which was the same colour as Rapp’s corset.

In the 2004 movie, Regina’s look also included pink flowers around her neck and a head brace, which she had on after getting hit by a bus during a fight with Cady.

Along with Rapp and the film’s creator – Tina Fey – the star-studded premiere featured actors from the new movie like Jon Hamm, Auli’i Cravalho, and Busy Philipps, as well as directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr and producer Lorne Michaels. Megan Thee Stallion, who recently released the song “Not My Fault” with Rapp, also made an appearance.

Renee Rapp’s pink corset is a notable reference to Regina George’s outfit in the original ‘Mean Girls’ film (Getty Images)

The star of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan – who played Cady – also attended the film’s premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre.

During the occasion, the new cast had the opportunity to meet with many of the original cast from the 2004 movie. One specific interaction making its way across X, formerly known as Twitter, is a clip of Jaquel Spivey, who plays Damian in the new Mean Girls film, sharing a hug with Daniel Franzese, who originated the role. In addition, Angourie Rice – who plays Cady in the new movie, posed with Lohan, who was dressed in a long-sleeved black gown with side cut-outs and diamond detailing.

In the clip of Spivey and Franzese, many fans of the film took to the comments to praise how sweet the interaction was.

“This is why representation is so important. All of us want to be seen and accepted for who we are,” one person wrote, while another agreed: “Passing the torch we love to see it!”