Rachel McAdams introduces fellow Regina George, Reneé Rapp, on Saturday Night Live

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The two Regina Georges have come together on Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday 20 January, Rachel McAdams made a surprise appearance on the sketch comedy show to introduce Reneé Rapp, who was about to sing her second song of the night which was the song “Not My Fault” from the new Mean Girls film alongside unannounced guest performer, Megan Thee Stallion.

Both McAdams and Rapp played the leader of the Plastics, Regina George, with McAdams originating the role back in 2004 and Rapp playing the role in both the Broadway stage version and the 2024 movie based on the Broadway version.

McAdams – who stunned in a red suit – was all smiles as she was met by a roaring cheer from the shocked audience, and she sweetly had to calm everyone down before introducing Rapp’s set.

Many fans were shocked to see the two come together after McAdams did not make a cameo in the 2024 movie or the premiere of the movie.

During an interview with Variety on 20 December, the actor explained why she wasn’t in the reboot. “Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end. I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it,” McAdams told the outlet.

She also was not part of the reunion with her fellow castmates Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert who appeared in a Black Friday commercial for Walmart.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” McAdams told the outlet about her lack of appearance. “Also... I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Still, many people were in awe about the SNL appearance and expressed their enthusiasm on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“RACHEL MCADAMS INTRODUCING RENEÉ RAPP BEFORE SHE SINGS NOT MY FAULT. THIS IS EVERYTHING,” one tweet read.

Another post agreed, writing, “2004 Regina George (queen Rachel McAdams) introducing 2024 Regina George (Reneé Rapp).”

Then, to close out the love fest, some fans noticed McAdams and Rapp adorably blowing each other kisses during the on-stage goodbyes as the credits rolled.

“Rachel McAdams and Reneé Rapp blowing each other kisses during Jacob Elordi’s SNL goodbyes…I love my Regina Georges,” one post on X read.

The SNL episode also featured Jacob Elordi hosting for the very first time. During his opening monologue, he first mentioned his starring role in Emerald Fennel’s hit film Saltburn, which made headlines for its graphic sex scenes that went viral on social media.

Elordi opened his monologue by saying: “You might know me from ‘Saltburn.’ Not from seeing the film, just from seeing the TikToks,” he said, cutting to a clip of the viral Saltburn scene where his co-star, Barry Keoghan, is naked while humping a grave.

“I was the one in the grave. If you saw the movie, thank you. If you saw the movie with your parents, I’m sorry. If you saw the movie with your girlfriend, you’re welcome,” Elordi said.