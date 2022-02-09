Restaurant server reveals the ‘annoying’ thing customers do

A server is sharing the one thing that customers do at a restaurant that annoys every server and bartender.

In a viral TikTok video, user @​​romansparkles pretends to take customers’ orders. He asks what they’d like to drink, and a customer asks for a soda and a cup of water.

“If I bring you the Coke and the water, you’re drinking the entire water though right?” In the scenario, the server makes it clear that he’ll be very annoyed if the cups of water are still full by the time he returns to the table.

He drops the four drinks off at the table, and when he comes back the waters remained untouched and un-sipped.

“Things that annoy EVERY server and bartender,” he wrote in the TikTok video.

The video, which was viewed over 247,000 times, sparked a debate in the comments section about restaurant etiquette and the job expectations of servers.

Many TikTokers were confused why ordering multiple drinks was considered a pet peeve.

“What is the issue,” said @chrishall445. “Is there anything servers and bartenders don’t complain about these days,” said @christinaangeliqu6. “Jesus, make people not wanna go out.”

Other users with experience in food service completely understood the point of the video. “Half these people in the comments never worked in a restaurant and it shows,” said @emmathepriest.

“Y’all are obviously missing the point!” said @nickibands. “People always ask for waters and don’t even touch it. What was the point for ordering just not to drink it?”

For this TikToker, he has no issue with customers ordering both soda and water as long as they drink both, he clarified in the comments.