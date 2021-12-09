What does ‘in retrograde’ mean and how will the next one affect your star sign?

Google has revealed that, in 2021, people across the world asked its search engine “what is retrograde” more than ever before.

The searches peaked in June, during a time when Mercury was in retrograde for almost a full month.

For the uninitiated, in the world of astrology, a planet being in “retrograde” can throw up all kinds of confusion – hence why so many people found themselves googling the phenomenon in this year.

Here’s a breakdown of what it means when a planet is in retrograde, and how it could affect your star sign.

What is ‘retrograde’?

In astrology, retrograde describes the apparent backwards movement of a planet. This is because the planet isn’t actually moving backwards – it’s only an illusion.

According to NASA, the illusion occurs because of how Earth and other planets orbit the sun.

For example, we can think of Mars and Earth like “race cars on an oval track”. Earth has the inside lane and moves much faster than Mars, so fast that it makes two laps around the sun in the time that Mars makes one. “About every 26 months, Earth comes up from behind and overtakes Mars,” NASA explains. As Earth passes Mars by, it gives the illusion that Mars is moving backwards.

In astrology each planet has a different meaning, which is turned on its head when it appears to be moving backwards, or “in retrograde”.

What to expect when each planet is in retrograde

According to experts at Astrology.com, every time a planet is in retrograde it can have impact us in different ways. Here’s how you may be affected.

Mercury

Mercury is the planet of thinking, timing and communication. When it is in retrograde, it can cause scheduling mix-ups and miscommunications.

Mars

Mars is regarded as the planet of energy and passion. During Mars retrograde, expect new crushes to fizzle out. New projects may also fail to take off, as it stifles our passions.

Jupiter

Jupiter is the planet of spirituality and expansion. During Jupiter retrograde, Astrology.com says you can expect periods of intense spiritual and inner growth.

Venus

Venus is the planet of love and romance. When Venus is in retrograde this could signal challenges and deal-breakers for people in relationships, while new relationships starting during this time may feel “perfectly crafted”.

Saturn

Saturn is the planet of karma and work. Saturn in retrograde can affect our sense of responsibilities and discipline.

Uranus

Uranus is the planet of rebellion. When in retrograde, it could bring sudden changes and split decisions.

Neptune

Neptune is the planet of illusion. During Neptune retrograde, our sense of reality may be affected and we could find ourselves open to “deceptions and delusion”.

Pluto

Pluto is the planet of power. When Pluto retrogrades, it can inspire people to “evolve” and process feelings and ideas they may be ignoring.

When is the next retrograde and how will it affect my star sign?

This month, Venus will enter retrograde from 19 December until 29 January. This will affect people differently depending on their star sign.

Here’s what to expect.

Aries

This retrograde will put an increased focus on your career, and you might find yourself more motivated to reach your professional goals.

Taurus

This retrograde has “soulmate energy”, according to Astrology.com. It will activate the area of your birth chart that rules spirituality, and you might find yourself developing a new connection.

Gemini

A Venus retrograde could inspire an increased desire for deep conversations and sharing more of your emotions.

Cancer

This retrograde will activate the area of your birth chart that rules relationships, which could bring up past hurts.

Leo

Leos could find themselves re-evaluating their romantic relationships and whether they are in an equal partnership.

Virgo

During this retrograde, Virgos will find it easier to decline invitations that don’t excite them, choosing to spend their time how they wish.

Libra

Libras can expect to want to spend as much time as possible at home during this retrograde.

Scorpio

This retrograde is all about communication. Those in relationships might need to overcome obstacles in how they discuss issues with their partner.

Sagittarius

This retrograde is all about money. Experts advise Sagittarians to face their financial obligations head on and avoid overspending.

Capricorn

Capricorns will practice the art of putting themselves first this retrograde as they focus on their personal goals and interests.

Aquarius

This is the perfect time for those with their sun in Aquarius to do some shadow work when it comes to their romantic lives and identify relationship patterns.

Pisces

This retrograde is a good time for those in relationships to strengthen the bond between their partner and their friends, while single people might find themselves attracted to a friend.