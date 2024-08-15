What is revenge porn and what are the laws around it?

Support truly

A third of adults say they either know someone who has fallen victim to revenge porn or have survived it themselves, according to a new survey.

The poll – conducted by global security company Kaspersky in partnership with SWGfL, a UK online safety charity which runs Revenge Porn Helpline – surveyed 9,033 people worldwide, including 1,000 people from the UK.

The research also found intimate image abuse was more common among younger generations, with 69% of 16-24 year-olds and 63% of 25-34 year-olds reporting such experiences.

So, what exactly is revenge porn and what are the laws around it?What is revenge porn?

“Revenge porn, also known as imaged based sexual abuse, is the act of sharing intimate pictures or videos of someone either on or offline without their consent, to cause embarrassment and distress,” explains Lewis Power KC, barrister at Church Court Chambers. “Images may be shared as revenge, or threatened to be distributed as a type of blackmail.

“Revenge porn isn’t limited to romantic partners,” Power adds. “A co-worker, family member, or stranger could also gain access to your private images and share them publicly for a variety of reasons.”

David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky, says: “The term revenge porn can be a bit misleading because it is not always done out of revenge. We tend to refer to it as intimate image abuse, as it is to do with the sharing of an intimate image or film without someone’s consent.”What are the laws around it?

While modern technology has normalised the sharing of intimate images, revenge porn is never the fault of the victim. It is a criminal offence that is punishable by law.

“Classified as a sexual offence in the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, there are three main elements that need to be proven in revenge porn cases,” says Power. “These are the disclosure of a private sexual photograph or film, a lack of consent from the person depicted, and the intention of causing that individual distress.

“The law covers explicit media online and offline, so this can include anything posted on social media sites, as well as messages shared in text messages or via platforms such as WhatsApp,” adds Power. “The law also covers the sharing of explicit material via email, on a website or distributing physical copies.”

Revenge porn can be punishable by up to two years imprisonment and a fine, while in Scotland offenders could face up to five years in jail.

What causes people to commit revenge porn?

What motivates somebody to commit revenge porn can vary. However, Emm says perpetrators may be “angry spurned lovers, jealous exes, or even just people who do it for their own entertainment and don’t appreciate the enormous potential for harm” that it causes.

“Relationships change and people can become malicious as a result,” says Emm. “Our research finds that people go to seriously drastic measures to seek revenge, embarrass or frighten others.”

What impact can it have on the victim?

open image in gallery Don’t keep it to yourself, talk to others (Alamy/PA)

Revenge porn can cause significant harm for victims, including their reputation along with a huge impact on their mental health.

“The public facing consequences include the humiliation aspect of this and the reputational damage. There are also psychological impacts,” says Emm.

“If somebody goes online and says they don’t like me that is one thing, but if somebody goes online and shares very intimate images of me to other people, then that is a violation of my privacy and space. It is a very personal thing.”

Where can victims turn for help?

If you have fallen victim to revenge porn, remember that you are not alone, what happened is not your fault, and there are people you can turn to for support.

“Open up to people that you love and trust,” advises Emm. “Support from families and friends is really important in terms of that psychological support.”

Online services and helplines can also point you in the right direction of practical, legal and psychological support.

“Reach out to an agency like the Revenge Porn Helpline,” recommends Emm. “They can give you some advice on where to start legally and help you to try to get the images removed from a particular platform.”