RFK Jr’s son Conor Kennedy reveals he’s engaged to singer Giulia Be

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s son, Conor Kennedy, has revealed he is engaged to Brazilian singer Guilia Be.

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram on August 12 to officially announce their engagement. The first photo in the post showed the pair hugging, as Guilia wore a diamond ring on her finger. The third picture showed them kissing, as Kennedy held a blue Tiffany & Co ring box in his hand.

The post also included a video of Kennedy’s romantic proposal, as he and his now-fiancée were captured hugging in a room surrounded by candles. “I literally can’t believe this,” Guilia told her partner. “I’m dreaming. This is a dream.” After kissing Kennedy, she expressed her excitement by saying: “I’m so happy. I love you so much.”

“I love you so much my potato,” the 30-year-old responded, as Guilia added: “This is the best day ever.”

She also celebrated how the proposal took place, telling Kennedy in the clip: “And I love it that we’re both sweaty and after work and gross and disgusting. It’s perfect. I love you so much.”

The video ended with the singer jumping up and dancing in the room, which she described as a “Brazilian funk celebration dance.” She then showed off her engagement ring to the camera.

The final picture in the post featured Guilia’s hand – complete with the engagement ring – wrapped around her partner’s arm, as they showed off what appeared to be their matching wrist tattoos.

In the caption, the singer wrote: “Easiest yes of all time.”

While Kennedy and Guilia have opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Page Six reported that they first started dating in 2022.

Ten years before his relationship with the singer, Kennedy – who is the son of RFK Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy – also dated pop star Taylor Swift. They were first spotted together in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in July 2012, US Weekly reported at the time. They ultimately ended their relationship in September of that year. The “All Too Well” singer is currently dating NFL star Travis Kelce, who she was first romantically linked to last year.

Although Kennedy has kept details about his career private, he previously revealed that he secretly fought in Ukraine in 2022 against the Russian invasion. In October 2022, he shared that he was “moved” to enlist, despite having no military experience, and joined the Ukrainian International Legion.

“I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day,” he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of a friend named Nick in military garb. “I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name. I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there.”

After admitting that he “was not a great shot,” he noted that he “could carry heavy things and learned fast” amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He also wrote that while his time in Ukraine was not long, he saw and felt a lot.

“I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial,” he added. “My friends there know why I had to come home. I’ll always owe them for their example. I know I’m lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again.”