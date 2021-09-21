Richard Buckley, the designer, fashion journalist and husband of Tom Ford, has died at age 72.

Buckley passed away in Los Angeles at his home on Sunday, with his husband and son Jack nearby.

The journalist died after fighting a long illness. The type of illness has not been divulged at this time.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” Mr Ford’s representatives said in a statement.

“Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.”

Ford met Buckley in 1986 at a fashion show, they got married 28 years later when same-sex marriage was legalised. The pair had their son in 2012 via surrogacy, and the fashion power couple were together for 36 years.

Buckley was one of the most influential names in fashion, writing for New York Magazine, Women’s Wear Daily and Vanity Fair and serving as editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes.

His former publication Women’s Wear Daily said in a touching tribute following his death that he was “a man with ramrod straight posture and piercing blue eyes, Buckley’s inquisitiveness knew few, if any, bounds, and he somehow managed to tap into what would be influencing men’s fashions not only a season ahead, but several seasons ahead,” wrote the publication, following that he had a “diligent, soft-spoken manner” that “endeared him to almost everyone he met”.