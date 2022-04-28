Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reportedly host ‘rave-themed’ baby shower

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reportedly threw a rave-themed baby shower amid the pregnant singer’s third trimester. Reports of the private event come after the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on 20 April following the couple’s trip to Barbados.

According to HipHollywood, the “over-the-top” baby shower was held at a studio in Hollywood on Friday, 22 April. The “super intimate” and “private” event included a star-studded guestlist, who were asked to wear neon-coloured outfits for the “rave-themed” party.

Guests were reportedly not allowed to film or photograph the baby shower, according to the outlet. Although, they were gifted fun party favours, including a T-shirt with pictures of the couple as children. The front of the tee reads: “Rih and Rocky Rave Shower” and the back in capital letters: “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt”.

The baby shower comes after ASAP Rocky - whose real name is Rakin Mayers - was detained at LAX in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department had been investigating Mayers for a shooting that took place on 6 November near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave in LA.

Rocky, 33, and Rihanna, 34, are currently expecting their first child together after announcing their pregnancy in January. Earlier this month, the Fenty Beauty founder spoke candidly about her unconventional pregnancy in a cover story with Vogue, including her “rebellious” maternity style and very specific plans for her baby shower.

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” Rihanna said. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people - I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself - it’s just not right for me.”

“Personally, I want a party,” she added. “I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

The expecting mother also revealed that she has no desire to throw a gender-reveal party for her baby, even though the decision made her question whether she was a bad mom for not hosting the controversial party. A number of baby showers have been linked to fatal accidents and wildfires.

“I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom?” the Diamonds singer said. “When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”