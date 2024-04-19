Rihanna teases her 2024 Met Gala look

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has dropped hints about what her 2024 Met Gala outfit will involve.

The Grammy winner is slated to grace the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May once again. Last year, the “Diamonds” singer shut down the red carpet, arriving late alongside A$AP Rocky, in an extravagant white Valentino gown that embellished her baby bump.

This year, the 36-year-old mother of two will be joining Hollywood’s elite to honour the new spring exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” on 6 May. With the dress code “The Garden of Time” meant to direct attendees’ outfits in organic directions, Rihanna is planning to step into a new version of herself.

In conversation with Vogue ahead of “fashion’s biggest night out,” the “Disturbia” creator hinted at what fans can expect from her for the 2024 Met Gala.

“I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage,” she told the outlet.

Focusing on everlasting beauty in the natural world, Rihanna said she will be taking a step back from her wild side and channelling a more modest persona.

She noted: “I’ve done so much sh** in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out.

“But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mum and an evolved young lady – emphasis on young – there are things I feel like I would never do. Like: ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’” the powerhouse vocalist continued.

A veteran guest and seasoned style icon, Rihanna has donned everything from a three-dimensional scalloped ensemble to a pearl-encrusted mini dress, matching overcoat, and tiara. But the one look she’s most proud of is her 2015 Guo Pei original.

“Nobody will ever forget that and I will never forget the feeling of discovering that designer based off of the design challenge that Anna gave me,” she said of the yellow fur-trimmed couture.

Rihanna added: “You know what, no one would ever expect this, but there’s also the Stella McCartney crop top and skirt, and the party dress that she made me for that same [Met Gala] with my little a** crack out.”

Aside from the mega-star and her famed rapper boyfriend, there are a handful of celebrities confirmed to attend this year’s Met Gala.

Of course, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny will all be there as the co-chairs for the evening.

According to a recent Page Six report, Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri will also attend the Met Gala this year, a first for both. Barry Keoghan is also said to be invited, which would make this his sophomore year.

Gisele Bündchen, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Paulson, and Olivia Rodrigo were also said to be attending, per a Page Six source.

On 19 April, TMZ quoted sources that claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would not be at the Met Gala despite being invited.