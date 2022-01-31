Rihanna is pregnant, with the singer revealing she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and Rocky shared the news during an outing in New York City on Friday, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her growing stomach.

In photos captured of the couple and published by People, the pair can be seen holding hands and smiling at one another as they walk in the snow, while other photos show the musicians embracing during the outing. In addition to debuting her baby bump, the singer accessorised the look with low-rise light-wash jeans and a long gold cross necklace with colourful gems.

The subtle pregnancy announcement from the couple, who have been dating since November 2020 but made their official debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2021, comes after A$AP Rocky recently described the Diamonds singer as the “love of my life”.

“The love of my life,” the rapper said when discussing his girlfriend during an interview with GQ in May. “My lady.”

At the time, Rocky was also asked whether he felt he was ready to be a father, to which the rapper said: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

On social media, the announcement has been met with joy from fans, with many expressing their excitement while others have noted that there has been speculation for months that the couple is expecting their first child.

However, Rihanna herself appeared to shut down pregnancy rumours in December after she received a direct message from a fan on Instagram asking if they could attend her baby shower.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now,” the fan wrote to the singer, prompting Rihanna to reportedly respond: “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”.