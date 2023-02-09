Rihanna says finding work-life balance after birth of son has been ‘impossible’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has admitted to finding work-life balance “impossible” to achieve following the birth of her son.

The singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with rapper A$AP Rocky last year.

This month, Rihanna will make her return to the stage on Sunday (12 February) as the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl, marking her first live performance in seven years.

Speaking at the press conference for the show on Thursday (9 February), the “Stay” singer was asked how she’d found returning to the stage now that she is a parent.

“It’s very different,” she said (via Complex Music). “The balance is almost impossible, because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child.

“That’s the currency now, and that’s where it goes, the magnitude of how much it weighs. When you make decisions on what you’re going to say yes to, it has to be worth it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna opened up about her fears surrounding appearing at the Super Bowl so soon after giving birth.

Rihanna spoke at the halftime show press conference (Getty Images)

Discussing the moment she was asked to perform, Rihanna recalled inhaling heavily and asking herself: “Are you sure? I’m three months post-partum, should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.”

She continued: “But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything… As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

“And it’s important for me to do this, this year. It’s important for representation, it’s important for my son to see that.”

This year’s Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.