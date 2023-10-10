Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman spent 14 hours in three different emergency rooms trying to remove a ring that was too tight on her finger, but she still has plans to repurchase the same exact ring that was cut off.

Jamnice Lashaun took to TikTok to take her viewers on a trip through New York City, as she attempted to find different methods to get the ring off. She finally managed to get it removed from a specialist that used an electric ring cutter.

The ring was a stainless steel gold ring from Shein that cost just $6. She explained that she’s normally a size six and a half in rings, but ordered this specific ring half a size too small. Unsurprisingly, the ring became stuck on her finger after she fell asleep with it on.

In her TikTok, Lashaun said that going to the emergency room was a last resort, as she tried multiple at-home methods until the pain became “too much.” At the first ER unit, doctors tried to use a ring cutter to get the ring off but to no avail.

“I guess the blade was just too thin,” she said in the video. The TikToker then drove to another emergency room that was 20 minutes away for a second attempt.

“I had about five doctors literally try every method they could,” Lashaun said. “They lubricated it, they had another ring cutter but the ring was too thick, they even tried the string method, but the string method was just way too painful.”

After more failed attempts to get the ring off, the second hospital referred her to a specialist, which she said was 50 minutes away from her. The final specialist began by making sure Lashaun kept her arms elevated and her finger iced, in order to bring down the swelling.

When that didn’t work, they brought out an electric razor, which finally completed the job. Despite visiting multiple ERs from eight in the morning to six in the evening, it didn’t stop Lashaun from trying to replace the ring that had to be cut off.

“I’m definitely ordering me a new one because the quality is great,” she said. “$6 stainless steel had these doctors in a frenzy.”

Since it was posted, Lashaun’s video has received more than 700,000 views on TIkTok. Some commenters were impressed with her patience, and expressed how glad they were when she was able to get the ring off. “Your patience! I would’ve said take the whole finger off,” one commenter joked.

“Happy you got it off tho,” another commenter agreed.

However, some commenters couldn’t get over the fact that Lashaun had gone through all that trouble to take off the ring, only to order the exact same one again. “She said she’s ordering another one y’all,” one commenter wrote, alongside several crying emojis.

Another person agreed, commenting: “Miss ma’am not you ordering another one.”

In an interview with Insider, Lashaun explained that she always sleeps with her jewellery on. She didn’t think much of it at the time, despite being able to feel the ring getting tighter throughout the night.

“When I woke up, I felt my left arm feeling tingly and tried pulling the ring off,” she told the outlet. “But I went into panic mode trying to take the ring off, causing my finger to swell up.”