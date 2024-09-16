Rita Ora and Eiza Gonzalez share accidental twin moment on Emmys red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Rita Ora and Eiza Gonzalez wore strikingly similar baby pink ensembles from Tamara Ralph’s fall/winter collections at the 2024 Emmy Awards last night (September 15).

The 33-year-old “For You” vocalist donned a strapless full-length gown adorned with a delicate fabric twist in the middle and a fluffy feathered shawl. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Baby Driver actress showed up in a textured strapless maxi dress with subtle sequin detailing and a scalloped low-cut neckline. Gonzalez accessorized with a matching feather shawl draped around her forearms too.

Ora’s romantic look was plucked straight from Tamara Ralph’s fall/winter 2024 line, while Gonzalez took her gown from Tamara Ralph’s recent fall/winter 2025 runway.

Despite the “who wore it best” discussion that seems to follow fashion moments like this, fans at home were quick to obsess over both Ora and Gonzalez.

open image in gallery Eiza Gonzalez wore a gown from Tamara Ralph’s fall/winter 2025 line ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Rita Ora plucked the satin pink ensemble from Tamara Ralph’s fall/winter2024 collection ( Getty Images )

“Both look great,” one X user wrote, while another added: “Gorgeous ladies.”

One TikToker corrected a fan who suggested the actors wore the exact same dress. “No, similar style but not the same dress,” the user clarified.

“I can’t help but love both,” a fourth viewer chimed in.

Gonzalez collaborated with her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, to create her look, adding a relaxed tone to the exaggerated base with straight hair and natural makeup. The two contemplated and tried four to five other designs, according to E! News.

On the red carpet, the 3 Body Problem lead opened up to Laverne Cox, explaining how she and Saltzman landed on the pink Tamara Ralph get-up.

“I just felt like very upbeat and happy, it’s my first time in the Emmys and I love pink,” she said. “I like to choose a color that represents the moment and I just saw the dress and it felt right.

“It’s Tamra Ralph and I’m wearing these beautiful earrings, obsessed, these David Yurman Earrings,” Gonzalez continued, adding how the dress paid homage to 3 Body Problem, her show nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. “The show‘s about space so it felt like a nice ode to the show.”

Ora’s Tamara Ralph selection complimented her husband Taika Waititi’s classic tuxedo, completing a very 1920s aesthetic. The singer joined her partner of two years at the awards ceremony, which recognized his work as the executive producer of Reservation Dogs.

Ora and Gonzalez’s paths never crossed in front of the cameras, though a side-by-side picture of them might have served as a tangible token of their style crossover.