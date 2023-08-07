Rita Ora explains why she chose a see-through wedding dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rita Ora declared her love for the gown she chose to marry Taika Waititi in.

During herVogue interview published on 4 August, exactly a year after the singer, 32, married the filmmaker, 47, Ora said the dress she chose was “meant to be.”

Designed by Tom Ford, the form-fitting gown with one-shoulder detailing was made entirely of white lace. While most of the “For You” singer’s body was covered in mesh fabric, the overall effect was that of a see-through dress. The lavish piece was adorned with two large white bows, giving a more traditionally bridal feel. Ora teamed the Tom Ford design with a dainty one-layer veil, coating her face in a faint shimmery white.

Though the intricate design was perfectly in line with Ora’s style, it was not custom-made. Speaking with Vogue writer Alexandra Macon for their first wedding anniversary, Ora admitted she stumbled upon the dress in one of Tom Ford’s stores. She was on a time crunch, so that meant in-person shopping would have to do.

“I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done,” she remarked. “I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest.”

The star addeed that Tom Ford “is one of [her] favorite designers of all time and favorite humans in general.”

Ora and Waititi’s engagement was short-lived. The British songwriter asked for her then-boyfriend’s hand in marriage while on vacation in Palm Springs in 2022, a year after they started dating and only a few weeks before they tied the knot.

“She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” Waititi told Vogue. The two were introduced by their mutual friend Robert Pattinson at a 2018 barbeque hosted by Waititi.

Since their summer 2022 wedding, speculation has circulated that Ora had been married to the New Zealander in London or Paris. However, their nuptials were an intimate ode to their relationship, with only a small group of friends and family invited to their home in Los Angeles.

Ora has given fans a small glimpse of their ceremony in her 4 August release of her “You & I” music video that incorporates clips from the big day.

“I love that we now get to share what really happened—and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less,” Ora gushed.