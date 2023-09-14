Riverdale star Erinn Westbrook surprises fans with birth of first child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Riverdale star Erinn Westbrook has surprised fans with the announcement of her first baby on Instagram.

On Wednesday 13 September, the Riverdale actor revealed that she had quietly welcomed her first child last month with her husband Andrew, who she has been reportedly married to since August 2019.

In a sweet post on Instagram, the new mom proudly showed off her bundle of joy lying on a blue blanket, wearing a knitted outfit and matching bonnet. “No greater love,” she captioned the post. “Welcome to the world, Teddy - born 23 August, 2023. You are the light of our lives and we love you endlessly.”

Many of Westbrook’s former co-stars commented below the actor’s post to congratulate her on the happy news, including Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch. “My new little bestie!!! Ahhhhh!!!!!” she wrote.

Hayley Law, another Riverdale alum, commented: “Omgosh!!!!! Congrats you beautiful mama awwww love love love.”

Westbrook’s Insatiable co-stars were also ecstatic about the news, like actor Chloe Bridges, who wrote that Teddy was “perfect”.

Meanwhile, Irene Choi gushed: “ERINNNNNNNN!!!!!! Ahhhhh congrats you guys! I’m already obsessed with his tiny little fingers. Welcome to the world, little baby bear Teddy! You’re gonna love this bc you already have the best parents.”

Alyssa Milano, another one of Westbrook’s Insatiable co-stars, was shocked by the happy news: “What??? I love this so much. Text me!”

Westbrook reportedly met her husband Andrew at a Harvard University class reunion, before she rose to prominence in many teen drama series like Insatiable and Riverdale. The pair were later married in a lavish wedding, exclusively shared with Martha Stewart Weddings in a since-deleted article. According to the website, Westbrook and her husband celebrated their love in the actor’s home town of St Louis, Missouri. They organised a lavish 200-guest wedding with St Louis-themed elements, such as a trolley and a barbecued menu.

In December 2019, Westbrook shared photos of the big day on Instagram, including a photo of her and her husband posing together at Busch Stadium where he proposed. In the caption, Westbrook wrote: “The highlight of my 2019? Marrying Andrew in my hometown, surrounded by family and friends.”

That same year, Westbrook shared in interview with 1883 Magazine that she “had to go back to filming shortly after our wedding.” While work cut their honeymoon short, Westbrook was keen on making the most of it. “My husband and I were determined to sneak away for at least a few days though, and we made the most of it,” she said at the time. “We went back to one of our favorite places on the Big Island of Hawaii, which was just easy and relaxing.”

The day her newborn child was born was coincidentally the same day the Riverdale series finale aired after seven seasons. Westbrook played Tabitha Tate on the hit CW series, from season five to season seven. She proved to become a fan favourite, despite being introduced later on in the series.

Westbrook commemorated Riverdale ‘s ending in an Instagram post shared in June. Thanking viewers for their support over the years, she wrote: “I will always be grateful for my time as Tabitha Tate! It was an honour to bring her to life.”