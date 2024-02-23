Rob Kardashian returns to Instagram with emotional tribute

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rob Kardashian has returned to Instagram with a heartwarming tribute to his late father.

On 22 February, the 36-year-old honoured his dad, Robert Kardashian, on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss you every day. I love you so much,” he wrote under an old photo of him with his mom, Kris Jenner.

The image featured a gleaming Kris with her arm wrapped around Robert. This is the first photo Rob has posted on the platform since July 2023. His last post was a “Happy Birthday” shoutout to his sister, Khloe, when she turned 39. Before that, exactly a year ago, Rob shared a picture from years ago of him, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim, all with their dad.

Though the 36-year-old keeps tends to keep quiet on the app, his more than three million followers are always ready to share their love and support.

For his recent post, Khloe wrote her brother a poignant message, assuring him their father would always be in his heart.

“He’s with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs. He’s trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kourtney said: “I love u Bobby.”

Robert passed away in September 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer just three months earlier. Every year, his family pays homage to him with loving memories on the day he was born.

Next to a black and white photo of Robert, Kourtney, and Kim skiing, Kim wished him a “happy heavenly birthday”.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday dad!️ I can’t believe you would have been 80 years old today. If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can’t ski without thinking of you,” she remarked. “God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad.”

“I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you’re somehow behind all of it,” she continued. “Thank you for being the best example of the purest love.”

Reflecting on the early days of childhood, Kourtney posted two images with her dad when she was a young girl.

Her caption read: “My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time.”

“He had the best sense of humour and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special,” she went on to say.