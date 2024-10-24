Rob Lowe confirms ‘inevitable’ Brat Pack romance with fellow star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rob Lowe has confirmed he and Demi Moore were romantically involved years ago while members of the so-called “Brat Pack.”

Speaking to Kelly Ripa in the recent episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, the 60-year-old spilled the news that he was once Moore’s lover.

“Demi and I briefly. I’m not telling tales out of school – we briefly had a thing,” Lowe confessed during the October 22 recording. The year was 1985, and Moore had just finalized her divorce from Freddy Moore.

The Unstable actor blamed the social dynamics of the group - which included Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Moore’s ex-fiancé Emilio Estevez - for the short-lived fling.

Lowe said: “Look, anytime you put young, 20-something men and women together hookups are inevitable. And I don’t think that has changed.”

Rob Lowe says he and Demi Moore ‘briefly had a thing’ in the late 1980s ( Getty Images )

The term Brat Pack – a play on the Sixties’ Rat Pack that surrounded Frank Sinatra – was coined by journalist Mark Blum in the summer of 1985, after he joined McCarthy, Estevez, Nelson, Lowe and Robert Downey Jr for a night on the town.

They and other up-and-coming actors including Ringwald and Moore were deemed the enfants terribles of Hollywood at the time and often appeared in movies together in the Eighties.

Soon after their relationship ended, the Striptease lead, 61, went on to date Estevez, getting engaged to him, and ultimately calling it off before they could make it to the altar. Two years later, in 1987, Moore married Bruce Willis. The two share three children – Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Willis and Moore ended their marriage in 2000, five years before she tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher. She and Kutcher then broke up in 2011.

Fans have speculated that Moore and Lowe were an item of the past for years. Rumors swirled after Moore’s 2019 memoir, Inside Out, mentioned the mom of three had hooked up with an “old pal” without naming names.

Elsewhere in her memoir, the A Few Good Men actress revealed she’d cheated on her first husband, Freddy, the night before their wedding.

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” she wrote. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.

“Why did I do that? Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father.

“Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it,” she continued.

Moore was 18 years old when she said “I do” to Freddy in 1980.