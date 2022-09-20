Jump to content

Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field shares rare photo of couple’s children to Instagram

The couple’s four children were busy placing their handprints on a wall

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 20 September 2022 11:12
Robbie Williams explains why he gave the middle finger during Russia World Cup opening ceremony

Robbie Williams’ wife, Ayda Field, has shared a rare family photo of their four children.

The Take That star, 48, and the actor, 43, who have been married since 2010, have four young children together but very rarely post images of them to social media.

On Monday 19 September, Field shared a picture of their kids standing in a line with their backs to the camera.

Pictured are Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two, all busy placing their handprints onto a wall.

The children look engrossed in the activity as their mother captures the candid moment.

The couple share four children

(Instagram/ @aydafieldwilliams)

Williams and Field are known to be vigilant in maintaining a high level of privacy for their young children, and often take pains to disguise or obscure their faces on social media.

Earlier that day, Field had shared a snap of the family enjoying a traditional cream tea in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Posting to her Instagram Story, she said:”‘In honour of her late Majesty The Queen, an English Tea and a toast to a lifetime of service.”

The Field-Williams family, who are based in America, enjoy a cream tea in honour of the Queen

(Instagram/ @aydafieldwilliams)

Field gave birth to the couple’s daughter Colette, known as Coco, and son Beau via surrogate in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Theodora Rose, affectionaly known as Teddy, was born in 2012, and Charlton was born in 2014.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in