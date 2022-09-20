Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field shares rare photo of couple’s children to Instagram

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams’ wife, Ayda Field, has shared a rare family photo of their four children.

The Take That star, 48, and the actor, 43, who have been married since 2010, have four young children together but very rarely post images of them to social media.

On Monday 19 September, Field shared a picture of their kids standing in a line with their backs to the camera.

Pictured are Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two, all busy placing their handprints onto a wall.

The children look engrossed in the activity as their mother captures the candid moment.

The couple share four children (Instagram/ @aydafieldwilliams)

Williams and Field are known to be vigilant in maintaining a high level of privacy for their young children, and often take pains to disguise or obscure their faces on social media.

Earlier that day, Field had shared a snap of the family enjoying a traditional cream tea in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Posting to her Instagram Story, she said:”‘In honour of her late Majesty The Queen, an English Tea and a toast to a lifetime of service.”

The Field-Williams family, who are based in America, enjoy a cream tea in honour of the Queen (Instagram/ @aydafieldwilliams)

Field gave birth to the couple’s daughter Colette, known as Coco, and son Beau via surrogate in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

Theodora Rose, affectionaly known as Teddy, was born in 2012, and Charlton was born in 2014.