Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field shares rare photo of couple’s children to Instagram
The couple’s four children were busy placing their handprints on a wall
Robbie Williams’ wife, Ayda Field, has shared a rare family photo of their four children.
The Take That star, 48, and the actor, 43, who have been married since 2010, have four young children together but very rarely post images of them to social media.
On Monday 19 September, Field shared a picture of their kids standing in a line with their backs to the camera.
Pictured are Theodora, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and Beau, two, all busy placing their handprints onto a wall.
The children look engrossed in the activity as their mother captures the candid moment.
Williams and Field are known to be vigilant in maintaining a high level of privacy for their young children, and often take pains to disguise or obscure their faces on social media.
Earlier that day, Field had shared a snap of the family enjoying a traditional cream tea in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
Posting to her Instagram Story, she said:”‘In honour of her late Majesty The Queen, an English Tea and a toast to a lifetime of service.”
Field gave birth to the couple’s daughter Colette, known as Coco, and son Beau via surrogate in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
Theodora Rose, affectionaly known as Teddy, was born in 2012, and Charlton was born in 2014.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies